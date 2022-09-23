HATTON - A week after a mistake filled game costed Hatton its first loss of the season, the Hornets were right back to form.
"Execution was must better tonight," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "I've said it since week one, every week we have to get a little bit better. Obviously, we dropped the ball on that last week, but hopefully we can use tonight bounce back to grow in all aspects of the game."
Hatton opened the scoring on the first drive when quarterback Briley Kerby kept it for a short touchdown run. After finishing 9/31 for 70 yards and three interceptions in last week's loss, Kerby was on point Friday, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more.
"Tonight was a confidence booster," Kerby said. "It's good to know we can come off a bad and still play to our standard."
Kerby connected with receivers La'Marcus Almon and Tasean Love for touchdowns of 29 and 44 yards respectively.
Senior running back Carsen Reed, who missed last week's game with sickness, returned to score two touchdowns of 31 and 8 yards. Alex Brackin added the final score with a seven yard run.
East Lawrence's lone score of the game came on the Eagles' opening drive of the game when, after a 43 yard pass to Jaylon Smith set them up, quarterback Walker Letson scored on a two yard run.
East Lawrence moved the ball successfully at times during the game, but ultimately were unable to sustain drives.
"Penalties got us at time and executing play after play was a struggle," said East Lawrence head coach Sean Holt.
The Eagles' are still without a win this season, but Holt isn't throwing in the towel.
"We're still trying to improve," Holt said. "We've got chances to win in the second half of the season. We're trying to grow and just see what we can do."
East Lawrence will be back home next week vs. Brooks, while Hatton will travel to Tanner for an ultra important Class 2A Region 8 game that kicks off a four game region stretch to close the season.
"I thought we were sloppy at times tonight, but it was homecoming and thankfully it's over," Bowling said. "Now we have to lock it because it's fixing to get real these next four weeks."
