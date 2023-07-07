It was a tremendous season for softball in Lawrence County.
The Hatton Hornets finished the season 34-22 and won the 2A state championship.
Lawrence County’s season wasn’t too shabby either. In their first season under head coach Will Inman, the Red Devils finished 29-22 and advanced to the 5A Regional Tournament for the first time since 2018.
Many players contributed to each special season, but two of the best were Hatton’s Bradyn Mitchell and Lawrence County’s AB McKay.
Mitchell starred at the plate while hitting .430 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs. She starred in the pitching circle with a 22-13 record with a 2.96 ERA and 255 strikeouts in 182 innings.
McKay was brilliant for the Red Devils this spring. She totaled 78 hits while batting .513 with 35 extra base hits, including nine home runs, and driving in 43 runs.Because of their tremendous season, Mitchell, as senior, and sophomore McKay were chosen as county softball co-players of the year.
“If you were ever going to do a Mount Rushmore of Hatton softball, winning the state championship this year seals the deal that Bradyn would be up there,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling who coached his last season for the Hornets softball team this year. “She’s definitely left a legacy at Hatton.”
“AB works extremely hard on her craft. She’s constantly working to improve to have a chance to play at the next level,” said Lawrence County head coach Will Inman. “She was a huge, consistent piece for us leading off this season. She had a huge offensive year that led us in almost every statistical category.” Mitchell will be headed to the next level to play for Wallace State, one of the top Junior College programs in the country. McKay will be back to the Red Devils, hoping to help lead them to even more success. “I hope she takes the success this year as a challenge to build upon for her two remaining years at LC. She has a chance to be a really special player,” said Inman.
