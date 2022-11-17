MOULTON - Lawrence County cross country just keeps producing success.
Winners of the past three 5A girls state championships, the Red Devils had three its talented runners sign letters of intent Monday afternoon to move on to the next level.
“I love it,” said Lawrence County head coach Stanley Johnson. “Every day it seems like these girls have a new accomplishment that comes up. It’s really good for our program . They’ve set a higher standard.”
Sisters Savannah and Taylor Williams, as well as Olivia Marsh, each made the commitment Monday to run in college on scholarship.
“It’s exciting,” said Taylor as Savannah nodded in agreement. “We couldn’t have done this without our coaches and teammates.”
The Williams sisters will be headed to UNA, while Marsh will attend Calhoun Community College.
“Emily (Daniel, a former Lawrence County runner currently at UNA) played a big part in us wanting to go,” said Savannah. “But we also really connected with the coach and the team and they have what we want academically.”
Both sisters said they’re excited to be going together.
“I don’t think we could do it if we weren’t together,” said Taylor.
Marsh is equally enthusiastic of getting the opportunity to achieve her dream of running at the next level.
“It’s really exciting and I appreciate the opportunity. I have to give a lot of thanks to God,” said Marsh.
“I wanted to go to Calhoun because it’s a close place to home and the coaches there have great personalities and put in a lot of hard work,” Marsh added.
As stated before, the three runners will be leaving behind a school record three straight state championships. And while they humbly say Lawrence County has had more impact on them than the other way around, there’s no denying the legacy they are leaving behind.
“I gave them a card with a light in it that said ‘I want you to continue to be a shining light like you have for me and this program,” said Johnson. “When I’m around other coaches statewide, they talk about what these girls have done for our program and our community. They’ve made this huge impact and they will be sorely missed.”
