Spring break softball roundup: Hatton continues strong performances

The Class 2A No. 2 ranked Hatton Hornets continued to show why they are ranked so high during the spring break week.
The Hornets, along with Lawrence County and and East Lawrence, were in extensive action over the extended break from school
--
Hatton 3, Geraldine 2: The Hornets got 10 strikeouts from pitcher Bradyn Mitchell, a triple from Quails and two RBIs from Chloe Gargis in the victory.
--
Lawrence County 10, Foley 1: Anna Clare Hutto tripled and drove in two runs for the Red Devils. Krystin Broden had three RBIs. Trinity Britnell was the winning pitcher.
--
Gordonsville 11, East Lawrence 5: Camryn Langley singled and drove in two runs for East Lawrence.
--
Hatton 9, Southside-Gadsden 2: Maddie Heflin doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Hatton.
Ashlyn Potter had two hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Kailyn Quails and Mallie Yarbrough added one hit and one RBI each.
Potter pitched four innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with one walk.
--
Siegel (Tenn.) 5, Hatton 1: Brianna Oliver had one hit and one RBI for Hatton.
Chloe Gargis doubled for the Hornets and Bradyn Mitchell had one hit.
--
Hokes Bluff 6, Lawrence County 3: Ava Templeton drove in a run for Lawrence County.
AB McKay, Anna Clare Hutto and Josie Jones had one hit each for the Red Devils, who led 2-0 after the first inning.
Bailee Latronico had two hits and two RBIs for Hokes Bluff.
--
Homewood 5, Lawrence County 2: Jones had one hit and one RBI for Lawrence County.
McKay drove in one run, while Hutto and Bella Cross had added one hit each.
--
Pisgah 7, East Lawrence 2: Camryn Langley doubled and drove in one run for East Lawrence.
Kaleigh Powers had a double for the Eagles and Emma Coan singled and reached base on a walk.
East Lawrence 5, Springboro (Oh.) 2: Maddie Osborn doubled and drove in a pair of runs for East Lawrence.
Callie Pittman had one hit and one RBI and Brooklyn Letson pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win.
--
Hatton 4, Fort Payne 0: Bradyn Mitchell and Ashlyn Potter combined on a one-hitter for Hatton. Mitchell got the start and tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit. Potter pitched the final 3 1/3, giving up zero hits while striking out three. Mitchell doubled twice and drove in a run, while Kailyn Quails singled and drove in a run.
--
Hatton 6, Foley 1: Mitchell and Marlie Hood each homered and drove in two runs for Hatton. Quails had a triple and one RBI and Potter drove in one run. Brianna Oliver pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts.
--
Tate (Fla.) 8, East Lawrence 6: Kensley Bowling had two hits and three RBIs to lead East Lawrence. Kaleigh Powers had a pair of singles and one RBI for the Eagles and Emma Coan had one triple.
--
Chattanooga Christian 1, Lawrence County 0: AB McKay, Ava Templeton and Trinity Britnell each had one hit for Lawrence County. Hannah Blevins singled and drove in a run for Chattanooga Christian.
--
Elberta 6, Lawrence County 2: McKenzie Hyche doubled and drove in a run for Lawrence County. McKay, Lily Reed and Anna Clare Hutto all added one hit each for the Red Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.