Softball roundup: Coan leads East Lawrence to big win

Emma Coan homered and drove in three runs to lead East Lawrence to a 10-2 win over Wilson.
Ivee Jenkins and Langley had two hits and one RBI each for the Eagles, while Brooklyn Letson and Piper Gable added one hit and two RBIs each. Makayla Austin had three hits.
Letson pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
--
Lawrence County 15, Oak Grove 0:
Anna Clare Hutto had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for Lawrence County on Friday.
Jaala Hawkins and AB McKay had two hits and two RBIs each for the Red Devils, while Lily Reed and Bentlee Cross added one hit and two RBIs each. McKenzie Hyche had two hits and one RBI.
Hyche pitched three innings for the win, allowing just two hits with two strikeouts.
--
Hatton 10, Lexington 3: Maddie
Heflin doubled and drove in three runs for Hatton on Thursday.
Ashlyn Potter had a hit and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Katie Dawson added two hits. Bradyn Mitchell and Chloe Gargis had one hit and one RBI each.
Brianna Oliver surrendered two runs on six hits over 2 2/3 innings for the win, striking out one.
--
Curry 6, Lawrence County 1: Audrie Sandlin had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for Lawrence County on Friday.
Reed had a pair of hits for the Red Devils, and Krystin Borden had one hit.
--
Hayden 8, Lawrence County 1:
Sandlin, Hutto, Raegan Johnson and Addison Plaxco each had one hit for Lawrence County.
Ansley Armstrong homered, singled and drove in two runs for Hayden and Becca Benton added two hits and one RBI.
--
Lauderdale County 6, East Lawrence 3:
Maddie Osborn had a hit and two RBIs for East Lawrence on Friday.
Camryn Langley had three hits for the Eagles and Tori Spears had two hits. Kaleigh Powers had one hit and one RBI.
--
West Point 6, Lawrence County 5:
West Point plated a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to score a walk-off win on Thursday.
McKenzie Hyche had two hits and two RBIs for Lawrence County, while Josie Rae Jones added a hit and two RBIs.
Carlie Wilkins and Sidney Burks each hit two home runs for West Point.
--
Decatur 5, East Lawrence 4:
Malea Cook singled home Virginia Pylant in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a dramatic rally and propel the Decatur Red Raiders to a 5-4 win over East Lawrence in high school softball on Thursday.
Trailing 4-2 heading into its final at-bat, Decatur got a double from Ashley Thomas to start the seventh inning. Thomas advanced to third on a single by Caroline Coulter and later scored when Celia Gilchrist hit into a fielder’s choice.
Pylant singled home Coulter to tie the game at 4-4 and came around to score on Cook’s single after East Lawrence intentionally walked Lexi Ticknell.
Ticknell finished with two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Pylant added three hits and one RBI. Cook had two hits.
Madison Murphy pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on eight hits with 15 strikeouts.
Camryn Langley and Brooklyn Letson each had two hits and one RBI for East Lawrence. Tori Spears doubled and drove in one run.
