Something to prove: Battle-tested Hornets ready for postseason run

HATTON - When it comes to softball in Hatton, Alabama, greatness is just the expectation.
But even the greatest programs face adversity and that has certainly been the case for the Hatton Hornets in 2022.
Currently 34-20 and ranked no. 3 in Class 2A, that may seem like a normal season for Hatton, but through injuries and obstacles, the road here has been anything but.
“For us to be where we are, if you go back and look at all the injuries we’ve sustained, I’d be lying if I said I thought we would be here,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “We’ve battled through adversity, a lot of kids have stepped up and we’ve set ourselves up to make a run.”
The injury bug hit before the season even started when Lillie McGregor and Anna Kate Potter, two key players from the 2021 team, were lost due to ACL injuries.
The list got even longer as the season began as names such as Chloe Gargis, Morgan Lane and Bradyn Mitchell joined at different times throughout the season.
“It was pick and choose which player you wanted to go and hope you could find two good legs,” Bowling said.
Despite their slew of injuries, however, the Hornets kept pushing forward, continuing to go toe to toe with some of the best softball teams Classes 1A-7A that Alabama has to offer.
“That says a lot about Hatton softball,” said senior Katie Dawson. “It shows that we can all step up in times that we need it and not just rely on one or two main players.”
“It shows that when we face adversity, we don’t back down,” added fellow senior Ashlyn Potter.
--
Growing up
Typically when a coach mentions players stepping up, you think of young players with little to no experience.
That hasn’t been the case this season.
Instead, Bowling highlighted returning starters such as seniors Dawson and Potter as well as Maddie Heflin, junior Kailyn Quails and freshman Brianna Oliver, who upped their game to a new level.
“We wouldn’t be in this place without them. It’s as simple as that,” Bowling said. “They’ve been a part of the program, but never had to take the front seat. Last year they had to, and faced some struggles. But it was those failures that I think have allowed them to flourish this year.”
Because of 2020 being cut short due to COVID-19, and with only two returning seniors, 2021 was the first taste of true varsity action for many of the aforementioned players. Because of this, there were plenty of growing pains along the way.
“Last year we definitely had some maturity issues that we had to get through,” Dawson said. “We struggled, but we also grew up.”
“There was a lot of trial and error. There was a lot of practicing, talking, a lot of stuff that needed to be done,” Heflin said. “Where we are now, that’s how it got done.”
--
Something to prove
As Hatton prepares to make a push for another 2A state title, this run feels different.
“I think these girls are more motivated than a lot of people give them credit for,” Bowling said. “They’ve not had the opportunity yet to make a name for themselves and I think this team has set out to mark their own identity. There’s a hunger here that didn’t exist last year.”
With the 2020 season being cut short and the 2021 season ending prematurely in a disappointing regional loss, the current players feel like they have a chip on their shoulders and something to prove.
“We have a big opportunity ahead of us and I think coach Bowling knows that,” Heflin said. “We’re capable of a lot and I’m just ready to show people what we’ve got.”
