Colbert County kept its undefeated season alive with a 24-16 win over Hatton on Friday.
Colbert County started the contest hot, but an offensive lapse threatened the Indians late in the game. The defense stepped up late to preserve the win with Cannon Berryman intercepting a pass.
Indians coach Brett Mask said his defense stepped up with the game on the line.
“We stepped up when we had to,” he said. “We made some bonehead mistakes early, but hats off to Hatton. They’re a very physical offensive line and they had a great game plan to grind us out, but we stepped up when it mattered.”
Austin had an interception on the third play from scrimmage.
After the interception, Berryman hit Trey Oliver on a slant route for a 12-yard touchdown. With 1:07 in the first quarter, Berryman tossed a 17-yard score to Jaylen Butler for another touchdown.
Hatton found the end zone in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 14-8.
After a drive stalled in Hatton territory, Efrain Ramos booted a 34-yard field goal to add to the Indians’ lead with 5:44 remaining.
Austin's second interception led to another score before halftime. After a personal foul on 4th-and-17, Berryman capitalized with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Butler with 41 seconds left in the half to make it 24-8.
“We protected really well,” Berryman said. “We have some playmakers and as long as I get it to them, I’m good. So I just got it to them and they did their thing.”
Hatton’s defense forced two turnovers early in the second half. After a Colbert County fumble, a Hatton fumble and a Colbert County lateral recovered by Hatton, the Hornets were at the Indians' 2-yard line.
Briley Kerby's 2-yard touchdown run and Mitchell's two-point conversion made it 24-16 with 9:45 in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Colbert County stopped Hatton (1-3, 0-2) on a fourth-and-2 play to take over at their own 34-yard line.
Berryman’s interception with 3:45 remaining helped Colbert County seal it. The Indians got a couple first downs before a Hatton offsides penalty with under a minute to play finished it.
