Hatton takes down two top five teams

The Hatton Hornets had a big weekend recently as they went 4-2 from last Thursday-Saturday and upset two top five teams along the way.
The Hornets defeated Class 5A No. 5 Ardmore and then followed that up by stunning Class 4A No. 1 Curry.
The class 2A No. 4 Hornets also picked up wins over Deshler and East Lawrence will be dropping games to Hartselle and West Point
Hatton 4, Curry 3:
In their final game tournament, the Hornets scored two runs in the final inning to knock off the Yellow Jackets in four innings.
Trailing 3-2 going into the final inning, Hatton tied the game when Chloe Gargis hit a sacrifice ground ball to score Mallie Yarbrough.
Dagen Brown then singled to drive in the go ahead run, allowing Kailyn Quails to score.
Yarbrough then finished the game off, throwing a shutout inning in relief for starter Bradyn Mitchell, who picked up the win.
Dagen Brown finished the game as the team’s leader in hits with two, as well as an RBI.
Hatton 16, East Lawrence 5:
Anna Potter delivered four hits and scored four runs, while Ashlyn Potter had three hits and six RBIs as the Hornets got a big win over East Lawrence last Thursday.
Dagen Brown finished with three hits and an RBI, while Bradyn Mitchell had a hit and four RBIs.
Brooklyn Letson led the Eagles with two hits, while Tori Spears had a hit and two RBIs.
Hatton 7, Deshler 2:
Lille McGregor homered twice, driving in four runs, to lead Hatton over the Tigers on Friday.
Brianna Oliver picked up the win in the circle, allowing three hits and two runs.
Hatton 3, Hartselle 4:
The Hornets came up just short in a game with Class 6A Hartselle.
Both teams scored three runs in the first inning, but the Tigers were able to eek out one more to seal the win.
Ashlyn Potter led the Hornets with two hits.
Hatton 2, Ardmore 1:
Bradyn Mitchell hit a walk-off double to lead the Hornets over No. 5 Ardmore.
Mitchell also picked up the win in the circle, allowing just two hits and a run, while striking out five in five innings.
Hatton 3, West Point 4:
Despite outhitting the Warriors 7-2, the Hornets fell to West Point.
Hatton tied the game 3-3 in the top of the final inning, but West Point was able to get the game winning run.
Bradyn Mitchell led the team with two hits and two RBIs.
Hatton 8, Russellville 4:
Chloe Gargis ripped three hits and an RBI as the Hornets ran through Russellville on Monday.
Dagen Brown finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Bradyn Mitchell had two hits and an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.