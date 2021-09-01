Prep cross country: Defending champs dominate at Brooks Invitational

The defending state champs put on a show this past Saturday at the Brooks Cross Country Invitational.
The Lawrence County Red Devils, who won the 5A girls state championship a year ago, dominated the 5A-7A race, finishing with just 33 points to place first overall. They placed 41 points ahead of second place Florence, a 7A school that finished with 74 points.
The Red Devils had three of the top four runners in the race. Savannah Williams placed first with a time of 19:29.86. Katie Mae Coan finished third and Katie Dumas placed fourth. Two more Red Devils finished inside the top 15 with Stella Mcdonald placing 12th and Olivia Marsh 15th.
Lawrence County’s boys finished sixth in their race.
Steele Joiner finished in the top five, placing fourth overall.
Hatton’s cross country teams also had successful days at the invitational with both the boys and girl’s teams finishing second in the 1A-4A races. The girls finished second with 50 points, narrowly missing out on first to Deshler, who had 46 points.
Neidyn Lopez was the top runner, placing third. Sabrina Calhoun finished seventh and Brenda Aranda 17th.
Hatton’s boys placed second with 108 points behind Tupelo Christian Prep with 86. Carson Masterson placed fifth, Dakota Kidd 10th and Isaiah Crosslin 14th.
