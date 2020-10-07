No. 3 ranked Hornets looking for strong postseason run

The sting of defeat is still fresh on the mind of the Hatton Hornets.
A year ago they were a win away from the AHSAA State Volleyball tournament, and being so close then missing out is not a feeling that has gone away.
“That was heartbreaking it really was,” said Hatton head coach Lori Huffaker. “I think being that close has instilled a drive in our girls this year. They’re hungry.”
Last year was Huffaker’s first and she lost a lot of talented seniors that helped make her first season much smoother than normal.
“Those were some great girls that helped me immensely. They really made that first season a lot easier on me than most coaches have in their first year.”
Despite losing that large group of talented seniors, the Hornets haven’t taken a step back. In fact, they’ve maybe taken a step forward.
Hatton has been ranked in the class 2A top 5 since the season started and now sits at No. 3.
“We came out early in the season and beat Lexington, who always has a very strong volleyball team,” said Huffaker. “I think they showed us what we were capable of doing and I think that showed everyone else what we were capable of doing.”
A big reason for the Hornets success this year has been their athleticism.
“This team is probably more athletic top to bottom than last year’s,” said Huffaker. “We recruited Kamie Kirk and Josie Harville who were both basketball stars. Then we have Kailyn Quails who’s also a basketball and softball star and Bradyn Mitchell who’s a softball star.”
The Hornets also have played a much tougher schedule, playing several ranked teams in a higher classification. The goal is that it would prepare them more for a post season run.
“That’s what I hope,” Huffaker said. “We played a lot of good teams. We don’t always win, but I feel we learn more from that.”
“Even in a loss, we’re going to learn a lot more from playing a bigger ranked school than beating up on a smaller school.”
Postseason play will begin soon. However, first comes the county tournament, which could be a big momentum boost.
“As a coach I’m more worried about the area tournament, but the county tournament is a big deal to these girls,” said Huffaker. “Hopefully we can go out there and perform well.”
