HATTON - "Don't call it a comeback, I been here for years."
The words of LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" echoed through Hatton's softball field as Anna Kate Potter walked to the plate.
The words described how Potter feels, she doesn't want to label it as a comeback.
But how could you not?
When Potter, along with senior Lillie McGregor made their returns to the field last week in an area tournament game vs. Falkville, it completed maybe one of the most surprising comebacks seen in high school sports this year.
Both players tore their ACLs in basketball season, seemingly ending their softball season before it even began. Yet, here they were, making crucial at bats in one of the biggest games of the year.
You couldn't write it up any better.
"People think it's all about wins and losses," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "But as a coach, seeing your kids battle through that kind of adversity, that's one of the best feelings you can have."
And as the Hatton stars walked up for their first at bats of the season, both received a hero's welcome.
"I'm very thankful," McGregor said. "To get to step out on that field and play one more time, I'm just thankful is all I can say."
--Never give up
Of course, you can't talk about the end without first talking about the journey.
Tearing an ACL can extract a serious toll, both physically and mentally, on a high school athlete and that was felt by both players.
"I thought that I wouldn't get to play with my sister again (senior Ashlyn Potter)," Potter said. "I was very heartbroken."
"I never thought I would see the field again," McGregor added. "I really thought my high school career was over."
To get through the ordeal, Bowling had to remind the girls about the foundations Hatton's program was built on.
"It takes something special to be a part of this program. People think these kids just show up and play softball, but there's a lot of work behind the scenes," Bowling said. "Lillie came to me in January and said she couldn't play so she was going to quit. My first reaction was ``you've put too much work in, we;re not going to quit, we're not going to back away."
The message was received loud and clear.
Both players endured grueling rehab and therapy for what Bowling called "just a chance."
"It speaks to the character, the commitment and the heart of those girls to fight back for just a chance," Bowling said.
--A shot in the arm
Potter and McGregor aren't kidding themselves.
The former has been fully cleared but is nowhere close to 100%, while the latter has only been cleared for swinging.
Both players know any action they see as the 2A North Regional begins today will be minimal.
But for a team that spent all season figuring out how to replace two of it's best players, having them back in any capacity is a welcomed addition.
"It's a shot in the arm," Bowling said. "These were two kids that were expected to be two of the best hitters we had so our team has faith in them."
Bowling says each will have a role to play this postseason, and both players are eager to fill whatever that role may be.
"My team has been with me every step of the way so I have to be there for them," McGregor said.
"I just want to win it all,"Potter added. "Whatever I have to do to make that happen, I'm going to do."
