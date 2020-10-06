Several local high school football games have been moved to Thursday night this week due to the impending tropical storm.
Tropical Storm Delta should make landfall in the gulf this Friday, bringing with it heavy rainfall and wind gusts.
Because of this, three local teams have had their games moved.
R.A. Hubbard, East Lawrence and Hatton will all be playing on Thursday night.
Hubbard will be hosting the Decatur Heritage Eagles. It will also be homecoming for the Chiefs.
Hatton will be hosting Red Bay, while East Lawrence will travel to Clements.
At this time, there has still been no official word on whether Lawrence County will also move to Thursday. The Red Devils are scheduled to take on Lee-Huntsville at Alabama A&M.
