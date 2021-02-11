Lawrence County storms back to win area championship

As Lawrence County's fans and players celebrated on the court, the words of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin" rang down.
You couldn't have asked for a better setting.
The Red Devils hosted the West Point Warriors Thursday in the finals of the area tournament. For all intents and purposes, the Warriors should have been champs. Save for a brief moment in the third quarter, West Point had led the whole game, and with Lawrence County head coach K.C.Orr banished to the bench following a technical, led by six late in the fourth quarter.
But as Journey's Steve Perry says in his song, the Red Devils never stoped believin.
Lawrence County stormed back, finishing the game on an incredible 19-1 run and claiming the area championship.
It was a comeback for the ages.
"Our girls do not quit," said K.C. Orr. "That's one thing you can say about them. No matter the score, no matter the situation, our girls do not quit."
Lawrence County was behind the eight ball all night. The Warriors jumped out big, leading by as much as 14 in the first quarter. They led 24-14 after the first quarter and 35-28 at halftime.
In the second half, Lawrence County responded, even taking a short 41-39 lead, but again West Point took all the momentum back, scoring 14 straight to take a 53-41 lead.
The Red Devils, who had pressed all night, looked out of gas. However, as she's done her whole career, Sadie Thompson was there to save the day.
The star senior finished with a game high 33 points, including back to back three point shots that put Lawrence County up for good.
"This was amazing. We knew at halftime this was our game. On the back of our shirts it says 'no matter what give it all you guy and don't quit," Thompson said. "This team has a lot of heart. We're undefeated at home and that wasn't going to change tonight."
Thompson was the star of the game, but if it wasn't for the Williams twins, Savannah and Taylor, the game might have been lost.
The twins combined for 28 points, 15 for Taylor and 13 for Savannah, and were nightmares for West Point in the press.
"They were awesome," Orr said. "Taylor is an energizer bunny, her and Savannah both. Their cross country state champions and they can go all night. They definitely made a difference tonight."
The win pushes Lawrence County to 19-2 and they will host the loser of East Limestone and Mae Jemison on Monday in sub-regionals.
For now, Orr says they're going to celebrate this big win.
"I don't really think I can put this into words. It's been such a journey to get to this moment," said Orr. "I'm so happy for the girls, they've worked so hard. We're going to soak this in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.