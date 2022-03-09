Prep roundup: Hyche's walk-off lifts Lawrence County to thrilling win over Montgomery Catholic

McKenzie Hyche secured her team a victory when she hit a walk off single to lift the Lawrence County Red Devils to a 12-11 win over Montgomery Catholic last Friday.
The Red Devils scored seven runs in the first inning to take a 7-2 lead, but had to hold off a furious rally by Montgomery Catholic late in the game.
In addition to her walk off hit, Hyche also had two home runs.
The Red Devils totaled 13 hits. Hyche led the team with three hits and five RBIS, while Anna Clare Hutto had three hits and two RBIs. Audrie Sandlin and Josie Jones each had two hits with the former also getting two RBIs.
Raegan Johnson was the game's winning pitcher.
--
Softball
--
Hatton 3, Tuscaloosa 2
With the game tied at two, Chloe Gargis singled in the eighth inning to give the Hatton Hornets the win.
Kailyn Quails led the Hornets with two hits. Bradyn Mitchell pitched the complete eight inning game, allowing seven hits but just two runs with six strikeouts.
--
East Lawrence 5, Florence 3
The Eagles scored five runs in the first three innings to take down Florence.
Tori Spears led the team with two hits and an RBI, while also picking up the win in the circle.
East Lawrence 2, Pleasant Grove
Brooklyn Letson allowed just two hits and a run in the circle as the Eagles picked up a win over Pleasant Grove.
Beulah 6, Lawrence County 3
Beulah scored six runs in the third and fourth innings to take the win over Lawrence County.
Sandlin and Hutto each had two hits for the Red Devils.
--
Lawrence County 8, Weaver 1
The Red Devils scored four runs in the first inning and four in the last to secure a blow out win.
Trinity Britnell led the team with two hits and three RBIs. She also picked up the win on the mound, pitching six innings with just four hits and a run given up.
--
Austin 8, Hatton 4
A five run fifth inning doomed Hatton in a loss to the Black Bears.
The Hornets trailed just 3-2 going into the inning.
Bradyn Mitchell led the team with two hits and an RBI.
--
Hillcrest 6, Hatton 2
Despite outhitting Hillcrest, 7-4 Hatton couldn't score enough runs to pull out the win.
Kailyn Quails had three hits and an RBI for the Hornets.
--
Fairhope 3, Lawrence County 1
The Red Devils could only muster one hit in a loss to Fairhope.
--
Helena 1, Hatton 0
Bradyn Mitchell and Brianna Oliver combined to allow just three hits and one run in this pitcher's duel.
The Huskies scored the game's lone run in the third inning.
--
East Lawrence 11, Ramsay 1
Tori Spears had two hits and three RBIs, Brooklyn Letson two hits and an RBI, and Callie Pittman had a hit and three RBIs in this blowout win.
--
Shelby County 13, East Lawrence 1
The Eagles couldn't keep up with Shelby County
--
Oakman 6, East Lawrence 0
Oakman scored six runs in the first two innings to seal the win.
--
Baseball
--
East Lawrence 10, Red Bay 0
Coleman Garner threw a no hitter as the Eagles picked up a five inning win over Red Bay last Saturday.
The junior struck out nine batters, while walking just two.
Trey Rikard led the team with three hits and three RBIs, while Garner had two hits and three RBIs.
--
East Lawrence 18, Hatton 8
The Eagles built an 11 run lead through three innings before the Hornets cut it to 11-8 in the fifth.
East Lawrence then answered with seven runs to seal the win.
The Eagles had 13 hits, with Carson Posey leading the team with three hits and three RBIs. Trey Rikard and Blake Strickland each had two hits, while Dawson Terry, Braylon Murphy, Lucas Filyaw and Barrett Hill all had two RBIs.
Micah Harville led Hatton with two hits and three RBIs.
--
Hatton 13, Colbert County 11
Hatton held off a late rally to seal the win over Colbert County.
Michah Harville led the team with three hits and two RBIs. Alex Brackin had two hits and two RBIs, Parker Huff two hits and Braden Stafford a hit and two RBIs.
--
East Lawrence 14, Southeaster 7
Lucas Filyaw had four hits and two RBIs as the Eagles blew away Southeaster on Saturday.
Blake Strickland had three hits and two RBIs, while Carson Pposey had two hits, two RBIs and a homerun.
--
Austin 7, Lawrence County 4
The Red Devils held a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but couldn't hold on to the win.
Eli Long led the team with three hits and an RBI, while Tripp Engle had two hits
-
Boaz 3, Lawrence County 1
Cain Byars had a game high two hits, but the Red Devils couldn't pull out the win.
--
Belgreen 5, Hatton 4
Despite having no hits, the Hornets almost erased a four run deficit by scoring three runs in the final inning.
--
Meek 15, Hatton 4
Despite a three run second inning, the Hornets couldn't catch up to Meek.
Will Steadman led the team with a hit and two RBIs.
