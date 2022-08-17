More than a game: Hatton football has historic night

HATTON - Friday was a historic moment for Hatton High School.
The annual jamboree between the Hornets and Lawrence County served as the backdrop for an important night for the Hornets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HATTON - Friday was a historic moment for Hatton High School.
The annual jamboree between the Hornets and Lawrence County served as the backdrop for an important night for the Hornets.
That’s because it was the first game where players took the field together after the consolidation of R.A. Hubbard.
To kick off the night Hatton players, both old and new, linked arms and walked to the middle of the field, showcasing the “Brotherhood” that has become the team’s motto this season.
“It’s probably the best thing I’ve ever seen or been a part of as a coach,” Bowling said. “To know that the game of football can teach so much, and showcase that we’re moving on. Adults from around this county, around this state and this country can learn so much from what these 87 young men are doing right now.”
“At a time when there’s so much volatility as it exists in society, these kids are once again proving they can overcome when given the opportunity.”
On the field, Friday’s exhibition gave Bowling his first chance to see his new team under the lights.
“There were some good things. This is uncharted territory with the AHSAA now allowing us to go a week earlier. There were a lot of glaring weaknesses, but that’s what I love about playing a jamboree,” Bowling said. “On offense the concern is getting lined up correctly, knowing the plays and formations. Defensively it’s adjusting to the looks and formations that we see.”
Hatton now turns its focus to Friday’s season opener against Wilson. Bowling admits he’s happy to have the distraction of the first game since consolidation behind them.
“We’ve been dealing with this since the announcement was made and I’ll say that we have coaches and faculty that have spent every waking hour doing what’s best for kids,” Bowling said. “Sometimes it doesn’t feel like we have the support we need, but we’ve pushed on. Now hopefully the kids will be able to turn around, get all these firsts out of the way and set focus on the season.”
Still, Bowling said they’re not likely to forget Friday night anytime soon.
“The biggest positive was these young men showed the people that said it can’t be done that it can.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.