The East Lawrence Eagles came out of the bye week on a mission and cruised to an easy victory over Danville Friday night 42-0.
The Eagles score a season high number of points and held the Hawks scoreless as they looked strong coming out of the bye week.
"I'm very proud of our guys and the way they came out and played tonight," East Lawrence head coach Bo Culver said. "Early on there was some sloppiness, but you know how it is coming out of a bye week, it's like week 1 all over again. But we settled down and I was very excited with the way we played."
The Eagles came into the game 3-0, but Culver wanted to see more out of his quarterback Levi Barnes, who had done more damage with his feet than his arm.
Barnes delivered.
The senior was 14/19 passing for 302 yards and tossed five touchdowns to go with it.
It was just the kind of performance Culver was looking for.
"Some of that in the first three games was by design. We knew we would be in tight games so we wanted to manage the games more," Culver said. "But Levi can really spin it, and these teams need to know he can spin it."
Barnes threw 4 touchdowns in the first half, including 3 to Payton Kelly of 13, 25 and 36 yards.
Barnes also connected with Dawson Terry for a 22 yard score and CJ Reese for 45 yards.
Cayden River scored the final touchdown, rushing in from 24 yards out.
"We've got weapons," Culver said. "I know Nate (Tucker) gets a lot of attention, but we've got several weapons that can score."
East Lawrence's win over Lauderdale County earned them their first 3-0 start since 1986, but there didn't seem to be any overconfidence from the Eagles.
"I don't think that will be an issue with these guys. They're never satisfied," Culver said. "They live in the moment and I'm excited about the way they handle themselves."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.