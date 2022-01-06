Offensive player of the year: Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard QB
The senior signal caller turned in a stellar season in his only year as the starter. Cobb finished the year with 1,850 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 894 yards and 12 touchdowns. He did this while splitting time on defense, where he was a first team All-State defensive back.
Defensive player of the year, Montavious Orr, R.A. Hubbard DL
Orr turned in a dominant season, amassing 108 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a first team All-State defensive linemen.
Coach of the year: Denton Bowling, Hatton
With just two seniors on the team, Bowling exceeded expectations in 2021, leading Hatton to a 5-5 regular season record and it’s second straight postseason appearance
--
First team offense:
QB: Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard - Finished the year with 1,850 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 894 yards and 12 touchdowns.
RB: Cayden Rivers, East Lawrence - Rivers ran for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns on 196 carries.
RB: Austin Williams, Lawrence County - Williams rushed for 1,046 yards on 190 carries with 11 touchdowns.
WR: Bralyn Robinson, East Lawrence - Robinson was a big threat on offense with 33 catches for 600 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had three interceptions on defense with one returned for a touchdown. Robinson also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
WR: Kyle Hampton, R.A. Hubbard - Hampton caught 34 passes for 629 yards for an average of 18.5 yards per catch. He also had seven touchdowns.
WR: Tyran Murphy, R.A. Hubbard - Murphy caught 29 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns.
OL: Brayden Allen, East Lawrence - Allen graded 94 percent on his blocking with 21 pancake blocks.
OL: Aiden Smith, Hatton - The second-team Class 2A All-State selection recorded 56 pancake blocks in 11 games.
OL: Braden Stafford, Hatton - The second-team Class 2A All-State selection had 52 pancake blocks
OL: Weston Burney, Hatton - Recorded 29 pancake blocks
OL: Trey Rikard, East Lawrence - graded at 90% with 24 pancake blocks
OL: Kobe Strange, Lawrence County - Graded at 90%
Athlete: Briley Kirby, Hatton - The Class 2A All-State second-team selection at punter did a little bit of everything for the Hornets. He passed for 536 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns, made 29 tackles and grabbed four interceptions. He scored 100 points with his 13 touchdowns and 11 two-point conversions.
--
First team defense:
DL: Montavius Orr, R.A. Hubbard - The first-team Class 1A All-State selection had 117 tackles with 26 tackles for losses and 12 sacks.
DL: Braden Stafford - The junior had 39 Tackles (30 Solo), 9.5 TFL, 3.5 Sacks, 3 FF, 2 FR and 2 Defensive TD’s
DL: Weston Burney, Hatton - The sophomore had 40 Tackles (28 Solo), 6.5 TFL, 3.5 Sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
DL: Xander Montgomery, Lawrence County - The senior finished with 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and a forced fumble
DL - Triston Garth, R.A. Hubbard - Finished with 79 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles
LB: Micah Harville, Hatton - Harville finished with 64 Tackles (48 Solo), 11.0 TFL, 2.0 Sacks
LB: Keyshawn Kingston, R.A. Hubbard - Kingston had 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown
LB: Quintez McCoy, R.A. Hubbard - McCoy had 81 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
LB: Walker Letson, East Lawrence - Letson finished the year with 69 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.
DB: Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard - The first team Class 1A All-State selection intercepted six passes while also recording 90 tackles, including six for losses and three sacks.
DB: Dawson Terry, East Lawrence - The senior had 85 tackles with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has had 21 receptions for 306 yards and four touchdowns.
DB: Briley Kerby - Kerby had 29 Tackles (26 Solo) as well as 4 interceptions
DB: Bralyn Robinson, East Lawrence - Robinson had 25 tackles and picked off three passes, returning one 92 yards for a touchdown.
K/P: Briley Kerby, Hatton - 22 Punts/715 yds/32.5 avg/7 Inside 20
--
Second team offense
QB: Briley Kerby, Hatton
RB: Carsen Reed, Hatton
RB: Mikey McCoy, R.A. Hubbard
WR: Quintez McCoy, R.A. Hubbard
WR: Braiden Fountain, Lawrence County
WR: Dawson Terry, East Lawrence
OL: Triston Garth, R.A. Hubbard
OL: Bryson Simmons, East Lawrence
OL: Eli Long, Lawrence County
OL: Michael Speegle, Hatton
--
Second team defense
DL: Aiden Smith, Hatton
DL: JJ Ashford Ricks, East Lawrence
DL: Kayden Porter, R.A. Hubbard
DL: Cameron Gholston, Lawrence County
LB: Blake Strickland, East Lawrence
LB: Austin Williams, Lawrence County
LB: Andrew Cook, Lawrence County
LB: Carsen Reed, Hatton
DB: Mikey McCoy, R.A. Hubbard
DB: Tasean Love, Hatton
DB: Braiden Fountain, Lawrence County
DB: Alex Brackin, Hatton
