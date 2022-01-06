Offensive player of the year: Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard QB

The senior signal caller turned in a stellar season in his only year as the starter. Cobb finished the year with 1,850 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 894 yards and 12 touchdowns. He did this while splitting time on defense, where he was a first team All-State defensive back. 

Defensive player of the year, Montavious Orr, R.A. Hubbard DL

 Orr turned in a dominant season, amassing 108 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a first team All-State defensive linemen. 

Coach of the year: Denton Bowling, Hatton 

With just two seniors on the team, Bowling exceeded expectations in 2021, leading Hatton to a 5-5 regular season record and it’s second straight postseason appearance

--

First team offense: 

QB: Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard - Finished the year with 1,850 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 894 yards and 12 touchdowns. 

RB: Cayden Rivers, East Lawrence - Rivers ran for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns on 196 carries.

RB: Austin Williams, Lawrence County - Williams rushed for 1,046 yards on 190 carries with 11 touchdowns.

WR: Bralyn Robinson, East Lawrence - Robinson was a big threat on offense with 33 catches for 600 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had three interceptions on defense with one returned for a touchdown. Robinson also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

WR: Kyle Hampton, R.A. Hubbard - Hampton caught 34 passes for 629 yards for an average of 18.5 yards per catch. He also had seven touchdowns. 

WR: Tyran Murphy, R.A. Hubbard - Murphy caught 29 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns. 

OL: Brayden Allen, East Lawrence -  Allen graded 94 percent on his blocking with 21 pancake blocks.

OL: Aiden Smith, Hatton - The second-team Class 2A All-State selection recorded 56 pancake blocks in 11 games. 

OL: Braden Stafford, Hatton - The second-team Class 2A All-State selection had 52 pancake blocks

OL: Weston Burney, Hatton - Recorded 29 pancake blocks 

OL: Trey Rikard, East Lawrence - graded at 90% with 24 pancake blocks 

OL: Kobe Strange, Lawrence County - Graded at 90%

Athlete: Briley Kirby, Hatton - The Class 2A All-State second-team selection at punter did a little bit of everything for the Hornets. He passed for 536 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns, made 29 tackles and grabbed four interceptions. He scored 100 points with his 13 touchdowns and 11 two-point conversions.

--

First team defense: 

DL: Montavius Orr, R.A. Hubbard - The first-team Class 1A All-State selection had 117 tackles with 26 tackles for losses  and 12 sacks.

DL: Braden Stafford - The junior had 39 Tackles (30 Solo), 9.5 TFL, 3.5 Sacks, 3 FF, 2 FR and 2 Defensive TD’s

DL: Weston Burney, Hatton - The sophomore had 40 Tackles (28 Solo), 6.5 TFL, 3.5 Sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

DL: Xander Montgomery, Lawrence County - The senior finished with 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and a forced fumble 

DL - Triston Garth, R.A. Hubbard - Finished with 79 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles 

LB: Micah Harville, Hatton - Harville finished with 64 Tackles (48 Solo), 11.0 TFL, 2.0 Sacks

LB: Keyshawn Kingston, R.A. Hubbard - Kingston had 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown 

LB: Quintez McCoy, R.A. Hubbard - McCoy had 81 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks. 

LB: Walker Letson, East Lawrence - Letson finished the year with 69 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown. 

DB: Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard - The first team Class 1A All-State selection intercepted six passes while also recording 90 tackles, including six for losses and three sacks.

DB: Dawson Terry, East Lawrence - The senior had 85 tackles with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has had 21 receptions for 306 yards and four touchdowns.

DB: Briley Kerby - Kerby had 29 Tackles (26 Solo) as well as 4 interceptions 

DB: Bralyn Robinson, East Lawrence - Robinson had 25 tackles and picked off three passes, returning one 92 yards for a touchdown. 

K/P: Briley Kerby, Hatton - 22 Punts/715 yds/32.5 avg/7 Inside 20

--

Second team offense

QB: Briley Kerby, Hatton 

RB: Carsen Reed, Hatton 

RB: Mikey McCoy, R.A. Hubbard

WR: Quintez McCoy, R.A. Hubbard 

WR: Braiden Fountain, Lawrence County

WR: Dawson Terry, East Lawrence 

OL: Triston Garth, R.A. Hubbard

OL: Bryson Simmons, East Lawrence 

OL: Eli Long, Lawrence County 

OL: Michael Speegle, Hatton 

--

Second team defense 

DL: Aiden Smith, Hatton 

DL: JJ Ashford Ricks, East Lawrence 

DL: Kayden Porter, R.A. Hubbard

DL: Cameron Gholston, Lawrence County 

LB: Blake Strickland, East Lawrence 

LB: Austin Williams, Lawrence County 

LB: Andrew Cook, Lawrence County 

LB: Carsen Reed, Hatton 

DB: Mikey McCoy, R.A. Hubbard 

DB: Tasean Love, Hatton 

DB: Braiden Fountain, Lawrence County 

DB: Alex Brackin, Hatton 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.