State champs!: Hatton downs Wicksburg to claim 2A crown

Hatton won the 2A state championship on Wednesday night 

 Dan Busey

OXFORD - Bradyn Mitchelll said it's been a long time coming. 

The Hatton senior has been a varsity player for the Hornets since she was in the seventh grade. She's been a part of several talented teams that all fell short of winning a championship. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.