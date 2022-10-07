Lawrence County falls to East Limestone

Lawrence County quarterback Jack Boyll throws a pass

 Caleb Suggs

ATHENS - East Limestone got off to a hot start Friday and never looked back. 

The Indians took control Thursday night, scoring 40 straight points before ultimately defeating Lawrence County 54-13. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.