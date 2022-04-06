The Lawrence County Red Devils and Hatton Hornets each picked up big wins over spring break.
--
Lawrence County 10, Central 5
Despite being outhit 8-6, the Lawrence County Red Devils scored seven runs in the 4-6 innings to pick up a big win over Central.
Eli Long was the star of the game as he led the team with a hit and two RBIs, as well as a run scored, all of which came off a home run blast He also picked up the win on the mound allowing one hit and one run with two strikeouts in a game where seven pitchers pitched.
Cameron Gholston had a hit and scored three runs, while Cain Byars, Kobe Strange, Kaden Terry and Maddox Denham each totaled a hit.
--
Hatton 20, Tanner 0: Will Steadman and Braden Stafford had two hits and three RBIs each for Hatton. Parker Huff and Micah Harville added two hits and two RBIs each for the Hornets and Alex Brackin had two hits and one RBI. Huff pitched four innings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out 10.
--
Hatton 16, Tanner 3: Micah Harville tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Hatton.
Nate Latham had a hit and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Will Steadman, Bryson Jeffreys and Owen Brackin added two hits and one RBI. Calob Miley pitched three innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
Zakian Jackson had a hit and two RBIs for Tanner.
--
Hueytown 14, East Lawrence 1: East Lawrence managed just four hits. Lane Smith, Dawson Terry, Coleman Garner and Preston Hood had one hit each for the Eagles, who were outhit 14-4.
--
Gardendale 16, East Lawrence 0: Lucas Filyaw singled for East Lawrence’s lone hit against Class 6A Gardendale.
Caiden Combs homered and drove in three runs for Gardendale and Connor Hensley had two hits and four RBIs.
--
Gordonsville (Tenn.) 7, East Lawrence 4: Peyton Knop had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for East Lawrence.
Blake Strickland and Trey Rikard had one hit and one RBI each for the Eagles, while Lane Smith and Coleman Garner added two hits each.
Canaan Musgrove had four hits, including two triples, and four RBIs for Gordonsville.
--
Mortimer Jordan 16, East Lawrence 0: The Eagles were limited to two hits on singles by Lucas Filyaw and Trey Rikard.
--
Phil Campbell 11, Hatton 1: Parker Love had one hit and one RBI for Hatton.
Alex Brackin had two hits, including a double, for the Hornets and Tasean Love had a triple. Mason Swinney had three hits and two RBIs to lead Phil Campbell.
