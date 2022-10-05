OAKVILLE - Every year the Jesse Owens Classic brings the best of the best from around the entire southeast.
That’s just the way Lawrence County schools like it.
OAKVILLE - Every year the Jesse Owens Classic brings the best of the best from around the entire southeast.
That's just the way Lawrence County schools like it.
The Lawrence County Red Devils and Hatton Hornets use the race every year to test their skills against the best on their home course, just a month before racing the state meet on the same course.
Lawrence County’s girls, winner of the previous two 5A state championships, are vying for a third straight title and the Jesse Owens Classic is the perfect warm up.
“It gives them a huge challenge,” said Lawrence County head coach Stanley Johnson.”I’ve said it a lot but this team is still hungry, it doesn’t matter how much they win. Competing against teams from Tennessee, Georgia., Mississippi, Kentucky, it gives us a challenge that maybe we don’t see every week.”
Lawrence County finished fourth as a team. Savannah Williams finished No. 6 in the girl’s Gold division, while Katie Mae Coan placed 15th. Williams finished as the fastest AHSAA runner at the Jesse Owens Classic. She ran a personal-best 18:02.11 and her time was the fastest of the week for female runners. Williams has now set a new personal-best three times this season and has shaved nearly a minute off her winning time at last year’s Class 5A championship meet.
For Johnson though, he said Saturday was about enjoying the moment.
“It was a fun day,” Johnson said. “I’ve been dreading it a little bit with graduation, so I’m just having fun.”
The Hatton boys also had a big day with the team finishing fourth overall. Calob Miley placed eighth with a time of 16:58.68, while Carson Masterson placed 14th and Isaiah Crosslin was 17th.
Head coach Brandon Barringer said the team has been improving every week.
“I thought they performed great today,’’ Barringer said. “We’re coming along. We still have to have a couple guys step up, our four and five have to close the gap some more. Good news is we still have five more races.”
