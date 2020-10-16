Mae Jemison’s Elijah Walker caught a deflected pass for a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars defeated Lawrence County 35-28 in a key regional game.
Quarterback Kyle Wood tossed the game-winning touchdown when the Jaguars were facing a fourth-down situation and 5:28 was remaining in the game.
Gage Dutton led Lawrence County with a pair of touchdowns.
Lawrence County (3-5, 2-3 in Class 5A, Region 8) will host Brewer on Friday with a spot in the playoffs on the line.
