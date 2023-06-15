Local athletes earn All-State and Super All-State honors

It was a tremendous season or softball in Lawrence County and it showed in postseason honors.
Multiple county players were selected for both the All-State and Super All-state lists.
Hatton won the Class 2A state championship.and had had two first-team selections in outfielder/pitcher Bradyn Mitchell and outfielder Kailyn Quails. Mitchell was named the Class 2A Player of the Year. Hatton coach Denton Bowling is the Class 2A Coach of the Year.
Mitchell and Quails are repeat first-team selections. Mitchell hit .430 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs. She also posted a 22-13 pitching record with 255 strikeouts in 182 innings. Quails hit .435 with 53 RBIs.
Mitchell also landed on the Super All-State softball list.
The Super teams were selected by the Alabama Sports Writer Association. Each team has 10 players that represent the best among all seven AHSAA classifications and the AISA.
Teammate Brianna Oliver made second-team at pitcher with an 11-9 record and 3.26 ERA. She hit .367 and scored 47 runs. Infielder Mallie Yarbrough was an honorable mention selection.
Lawrence County infielder AB McKay earned first-team honors in Class 5A while hitting .513 with 35 extra base hits and 43 RBIs.
