Hatton’s Bowling named county softball Coach of the Year

When the Hatton softball team walked off the field for the last time this season, it was a time of major disappointment.
The Hornets were eliminated in just their third game at the Class 2A state tournament.
Posting a 40-22-1 record while winning area and regional championships doesn’t usually count as success for a program with the prestigious pedigree like Hatton’s
But every season is different, and Hatton’s 2022 season should perhaps be viewed a little differently. The program suffered through some major injuries that a lot of teams could not have handled.
“Sure I would have wanted to win a few more games and be state champions,” Hatton coach Denton Bowling said, “but when you consider what all this team went through, it was a pretty special season.
“If you had told me in January that we would have gone as far as we did, I would have taken it. Back in January it didn’t look good.”
Success through adversity has earned Bowling The Moulton Advertiser softball Coach of the Year honor.
Three key softball players — senior Lillie McGregor, sophomore Chloe Gargis and freshman Anna Kate Potter — each went down with knee injuries during basketball season that eventually required surgery.
McGregor returned late in the softball season, while Gargis played through her injury, but had surgery after softball season ended.
“Lillie was our big bat at No. 4 in the order,” Bowling said. “Mallory was our No. 2 hitter. That’s two big bats to take out of the lineup.”
Defensively, it meant shuffling some players to new positions. Several younger, inexperienced players had to contribute ahead of schedule. Somehow it all added up to 40 wins.
“When Lillie went down, I could tell by the look on the girls’ faces that they were taking it hard,” Bowling said. “It was a real test of character, but our seniors did a great job of holding the team together.”
Joining McGregor in the Hatton senior class are Katie Dawson, Ashlyn Potter, Maddie Heflin and Grace Ward.
“Winning games is important, but what really matters most is having your players become better people who contribute to society after they leave,” Bowling said. “After what we went through this season, I know without a doubt that our seniors are going to be special people in whatever they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.