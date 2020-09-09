Lawrence County needed just eight games to win its own tournament on Saturday, sweeping Central-Florence, Haleyville, Rogers and Deshler.
It’s been a great bounce back for the Red Devils after a rough start to the season.
“I’ve tried not to get on them too much, nit get too stressed, after the start we had to the season,” laughed Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto. “It really helped getting our first win of the season and now we seem to be finding a groove. If we can continue this we have a chance of being really good.”
The Red Devils (9-4) defeated Central-Florence 25-14, 25-10, Haleyville 25-11, 25-21 and Rogers 25-14, 25-18 before topping Deshler 25-17, 25-22 in the finals.
Lawrence County returned more players than it lost from last year, but leadership was an important quality that the four seniors they did lose had. Hutto has stressed to her team that more leaders need to step up and it has helped in the last week.
“That’s what I told them, someone has to step up because we need more leaders, that’s what those four from last year brought to the table” Hutto said. “This is a veteran team with a lot of experience. The focus now is having someone out of the seven seniors I have step up and take that leadership role. That’s the difference between a highly successful season and just an okay season.”
Bailee Pulliam had 16 kills and 13 digs to lead Lawrence County. Madelyn Ray had 15 kills and five digs, while Skye Letson added nine kills and 13 blocks. Brooke Graham had 12 kills and nine blocks.
Anna Clare Hutto had eight aces, six kills, 11 digs and 37 assists and Patti Smith had 11 digs. Maggie Shelton finished the day with 17 assists and 12 digs and Alex Livingston recorded 29 digs.
--
Hatton picked up a tournament victory this past weekend in a tournament they hosted named the Hornet Invitational.
Hatton went undefeated in the tournament and finished 5-2 for the whole week last week, defeating Tharptown, Covenant Christian, Waterloo, Colbert Heights, and Lexington, but losing to Deshler and West Morgan.
The Hornets are sure to remain in the top 5 of this week ASWA 2A volleyball poll.
For the week:
Dagen Brown, setter, with 68 assists, 7 aces, and 21 digs
Kailyn Quails with 40 kills, 8 digs
Olivia Anderson with 35 kills
Bradyn Mitchell with 21 kills
Chloe Hood with 20 kills and 7 aces
Kamie Kirk with
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.