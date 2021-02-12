When Justin Henley took over at Hatton, the No. 1 goal on his mind was winning an area championship.
It was a feat the Hornets hadn't accomplished in 17 years, and the first year coach knew in order to return to the glory Hatton basketball used to have, it was a goal they had to achieve.
Friday night the Hornets did just that.
Hatton knocked off Whitesburg Christian 73-66 to claim a championship that had eluded them ever since 2004.
"That was a goal of ours since the day I got here. Hopefully they understand this isn't the end goal, but I'm so proud of these kids and the way they've worked for this."
Henley is a former All-State player for Hatton, helping lead the Hornets to the Class 2A state tournament as a senior in 1999. Coming back home to lead them to a championship back was extra special for him.
"It's really special for me. Hatton is a special place with a lot of special people here that hopefully are glad I'm here and want me to be here for a long time," Henley said. "Winning at Hatton, there's nothing like it. I've done it as a player and now to do it as a coach, like I said, there's nothing like it."
Hatton led 39-32 at halftime and 55-48 after three quarters.
Kris O'Dell finished the game with 20 points, while Carter Reed had 10. Both players made the all tournament team.
Ridge Harrison was the Hornets' leading scorer, finishing the game with 23 points. A Hatton man through and through, Harrison has started for the Hornets for four years.
"This is what I've wanted to do my whole life, win an area championship here," Harrison said. "We hadn't done it in 16 (17) years so to finally achieve that goal, it feels great."
Hatton will host Mars Hill on Tuesday in the sub-regionals .
With the area championship behind them, the Hornets hope to make a big run this postseason.
"We're hoping to make a big run," Harrison said. "I think people overlook us a bit, but we think we can go a long way.
