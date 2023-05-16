State softball roundup: Hatton battles through weather for two wins

OXFORD — Mother nature reared her head Tuesday at the state softball tournament, but that didn't deter the Hatton Hornets.
Hatton weathered the storm, literally, overcoming a five-hour delay to pick up wins over Lamar County (4-3) and Ider (5-1)
"All season we try to put our kids in every situation possible, because when you get to the state tournament you have to be prepared for anything," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling.
Hatton's Brianna Oliver echoed her coach's sentiments.
"Coach Bowling puts us through every situation so that we're prepared as possible," Oliver said. "It's all about having a good mindset."
--
Hatton 5, Ider 1: Brianna Oliver turned in a star performance as Hatton dominated Ider in a game that was delayed five hours.
Oliver, the team's No. 2 pitcher, pitched like a No. 1, allowing just four hits and one run with four strikeouts in seven innings. She also led the team at the plate with three hits and two RBIs.
"It takes a bulldog mindset," Oliver said of pitching after a five hour delay. "In my mind it's just do whatever I do. My teammates call it 'Bri-mode'."
Kailyn Quails also finished the game with three hits and two RBIs.
Hatton took a 1-0 in the first inning prior to the delay, and then scored two runs each in the third and fifth innings.
--
Hatton 4, Lamer County 3: It took nine innings to get it done, but eventually Hatton found a way to pull out a win in Game 1 of the 2A state tournament.
The Lamar County Bulldogs jumped on Hatton early, building a 3-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings.
The Hornets responded, scoring one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings to tie the game 3-3.
Hatton then walked it off in the ninth inning to seal the win.
"Good teams find a way to win," Bowling said. "Hats off to Lamar County, they fought their tails off."
The extra innings provided plenty of drama. In the top of the eighth, Hatton executed a hidden ball trick play where pitcher Bradyn Mitchell faked overthrowing a ball to centerfield then tagged out the runner at second to end the inning.
"Pulled one out of the pocket there," Bowling said. "We practice that all of the time. You just have to wait for that right situation to use it, and that was it."
Mitchell came clutch again in the ninth when, after a double play gave the Hornets two outs, she sent one over the right fielder's head that scored Kailyn Quails all the way from first for the game winning run.
Hatton outhit the Bulldogs 11-6, while also taking advantage of four errors.
Mitchell led the team with two hits and two RBIs. She also pitched the complete nine innings, allowing six hits and three runs with 14 strikeouts.
Quails, Brianna Oliver and Marlie Hood all finished with two hits.
