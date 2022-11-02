The Hatton Hornets and Lawrence County Red Devils had no problems advancing to the state cross country meet.
The two squads dominated the sectionals races, punching their ticket to the annual race this Saturday right here in Lawrence County.
In the boys 1A-2A section 4 race, Hatton finished first with 25 points, 25 points ahead of second place. Mars Hill.
The Hornets placed four runners in the top five with Calob Miley, Carson Masterson, Dakota Kidd and Isaiah Crosslin finishing first, second, fourth and fifth respectively. Kayden Pierce finished 13th.
Miley's time was 17:00.31, with Masterson not far behind at 17:06.11
Hatton's girls also finished first in the 1A-2A section 4 race.
Sabrina Calhoun and Beven Jones placed 10th and 11th. Hannah Berryman finished 15th and Emerson Summers 19th.
In the girls 5A section 4 race, Lawrence County finished first with 23 points, 36 points ahead of second place Scottsboro.
Savannah Williams, Katie Mae Coan and Taylor Williams finished first, second and third respectively. Lillie McLemore placed eight and Katie Dumas ninth, while Ava Martin and Stella McDonald finished 12th and 13th. Olivia Marsh was 18th.
In the boys race the Red Devils finished fourth overall. Blake Graham was the top runner at seven, Kain Parker placed 13th.
The state cross country meet will take place this Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds here in Lawrence County.
The full schedule can be found below:
--
RACE SCHEDULE:
8:30 5A Girls
8:50 4A Boys
9:10 7A Girls
9:30 5A Boys
9:50 4A Girls
10:10 7A Boys
10:15 5A Awards
10:30 3A Girls
10:45 4A Awards
10:50 6A Boys
11:10 1A-2A Girls
11:15 7A Awards
11:30 3A Boys
11:50 6A Girls
12:10 1A-2A Boys
12:30 3A Awards
12:50 1A/2A, 6A Awards
