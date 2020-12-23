The 2020 Moulton Advertiser All County team
Offensive player of the year: Jaxon Mitchell, RB, Hatton. Mitchell finished a stellar Senior season with 1,000 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on 168 carries for a six yard per carry avaerage, He also finished with 249 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Defensive player of the year: Kaden Edwards, LB, Lawrence County. In his first season playing linebacker, Edwards finished the year with 100 total tackles, as well as six tackles for loss and two sacks.
Coach of the year: Bo Culver, East Lawrence. In his first season with the Eagles, Culver led East Lawrence to a winning season (9-2), a region championship and a home playoff game, all of which came for the first time since 1997.
--
Fist team offense
QB: Levi Barnes, East Lawrence, Sr.: The team leader for the Class 3A, Region 8 champions rushed for 712 yards and seven touchdowns and threw for 1,028 yards and 14 touchdowns.
QB: Brody Sparks, Lawrence County, Sr.: Sparks set a school record with 26 touchdowns passes. He completed 154 of 257 passes for 2,333 yards with just four interceptions. He had a string of 158 pass attempts without an interception.
RB: Gage Dutton, Lawrence County, Sr.: Dutton rushed for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns on 195 carries. He’s one of three in program history to rush for over 1,100 yards and the first since 2000.
RB: Omar Napier, R.A. Hubbard, Sr.: Napier finished the season with 92 rushes for 603 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Chiefs.
WR: Garrett Lee, Lawrence County, Sr.: Lee’s 53 receptions for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns made him the school’s all-time leading receiver (109) and leader in receiving yards (1,992).
WR: Ridge Harrison, Hatton, Sr: In his first season playing football, the Hatton basketball star finished with 23 catches for 577 yards and four touchdowns, He also had 332 kick return yards and a touchdown.
WR: BenMichael Bennett, Lawrence County, Jr.: His 39 receptions were good for 495 yards and four touchdowns. He also kicked 20 extra points and two field goals.
OL: Blaine Fagan, East Lawrence, Sr.: Fagan had 63 pancake blocks while allowing no sacks for the Eagles. He was a Class 3A second-team All-State selection.
OL: Xavier Horton, R.A. Hubbard, 6-1, 260, Sr.: Horton graded out overall for the season at 90 percent and had 41 knockdown blocks. He was a Class 1A second-team All-State selection.
OL: Aiden Smith, Hatton, Sr.: Smith finished the year with 39 pancake blocks and graded a solid 80% on run plays and 79% on pass plays.
OL: Colton Reeves, Lawrence County, Sr.: Reeves finished his four-year starting career with 20 pancake blocks and an overall grade of 93.
OL: Braden Stafford, Hatton, Soph.: Stafford finished the season with 36 pancake blocks and graded out 82% on run plays and 75% on pass plays.
K: Zach Shelton, East Lawrence, Sr.: Shelton finished the year with 30 extra points and a field goal.
--
First team Defense
DL: Karson Terry, East Lawrence, 6-1, 186, Sr.: This Eagle was a terror with 48 tackles, 18 tackles for losses, nine sacks and five forced fumbles.
DL: Cameron Gholston, Lawrence County, Jr.: Finished his Junior season with 47 tackles as well as six tackles for loss and three sacks.
DL: Eli Gann, Hatton, Sr.: Had 38 tackles to go with seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sack. He also had a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
DL: Xander Montgomery, Lawrence County, Sr.: Montgomery totaled 82 tackles, as well as five tackles for loss and two sacks.
LB: Zack LeMay, East Lawrence,Sr.: He was the Eagles’ leading stopper with 79 tackles that included two sacks.
LB: Carsen Reed, Hatton, Soph.: Finished the year with 93 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble, recovery.
LB: Zach Guy, Lawrence County, Sr.: Totaled 83 tackles as well as three tackles for loss and four sacks.
LB: Brock Pace, Hatton, Sr.: The leader of the Hornet defense, finished the year with 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
LB: Neal Blaxton, East Lawrence, Sr.: Capped off a strong senior season with 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.
DB: Isaiah Hubbard, East Lawrence, 6-1, 166, Jr.: Hubbard had five interceptions, scored two defensive touchdowns and had two punt returns for touchdowns.
DB: Tyrus Johnson, R.A. Hubbard, 6-3, 175, Sr.: Johnson led the Chiefs, and the county, with six pass interceptions.
DB: Nate Tucker, East Lawrence, 6-1, 196, Sr.: The second-team Class 3A All-State selection recorded 12 tackles for losses, seven sacks, one interception, two kick returns for scores, three pass receptions for scores and two rushing touchdowns.
DB: Garrett Lee, Lawrence County, Sr.: Finished the year with 78 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.
DB:Dawson Terry, East Lawrence, Jr.: Finished the season with 54 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a pick six.
P: Briley Kerby, Hatton, Soph. Kerby punted 11 times for 435 yards and an average of 39.5 yards per punt. He downed four inside the 20 and had a long of 54 yards.
--
Second team offense:
QB: Briley Kerby, Hatton, Soph.
RB: Cayden Rivers, East Lawrence, Jr.
RB: Vaundarius Gardner, R.A. Hubbard, Sr.
WR: Kaden Edwards, Lawrence County, Sr.
WR: Dawson Terry, East Lawrence, Jr.
WR: Carter Reed, Hatton, Sr.
OL: Zack Terry, East Lawrence, Sr.
OL: Dallan Montgomery, Lawrence County, Jr.
OL: Eli Gann, Hatton, Sr.
OL: Chandler Stevenson, Lawrence County, Sr.
OL: Tylon Smith, East Lawrence, Soph.
--
Second team defense
DL: Devon Taylor, Lawrence County, Jr.
DL: Weston Burney, Hatton, Fr.
DL: Zack Terry, East Lawrence, Sr.
DL: Aureliano Romero, East Lawrence, Sr.
LB: Wil Terry, Hatton, Sr.
LB: Juan Lopez, East Lawrence, Sr.
LB: Javion Brown, R.A. Hubbard, Jr.
DB: Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbbard, Jr.
DB: Carter Reed, Hatton, Sr.
DB: James Jones Hatton, Jr.
DB: Zane Harville, Hatton, Sr.
