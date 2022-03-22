CADDO – The Hatton Hornets are on fire as they have now won eight of their last nine ball games.
The Class 2A No. 4 ranked Hornets defeated East Lawrence 10-1 Monday night to continue their hot streak, which now includes four straight wins.
“Considering who we’ve played, it’s a pretty nice streak,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “We’re having some kids busting out of slumps, Kailyn (Quails) and Bradyn (Mitchell) have been swinging it well, Bri (Oliver) has been dominating.”
“Hopefully, if we can get some people healthy, we can get to where we want to be in May,” said Bowling,
After a scoreless first inning, Hatton broke the game open in the second with four runs. The Hornets scored two on a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly, then Mitchell drove in two with a triple. The Hornets added two more runs in the fourth and four in the seventh to finish the dominant win.
East Lawrence’s lone run came in the fourth when Ivee Jenkins scored on a fielder’s choice. The Eagles had bases loaded with no outs, and bases loaded with one out after scoring a run, but never could score another.
Mitchell finished the day with two hits and two RBIs for Hatton , while Mallie Yarbrough had two hits. The star of the game, however, was Briana Oliver. The rising freshman hit not one, but two inside the park homeruns, as she totaled four RBIs for the game.
“Bri-mode, that's all you can say,” Bowling said. “But seriously , she’s becoming a key cog for us. I’m more than happy with where she is right now, and the best part is she’s young, so she’s still learning and still improving.”
Mitchell picked up the win in the circle, allowing just two hits and a run in seven innings. Emma Coan and Ivee Jenkins led East Lawrence with a hit each.
Despite the big win, Bowling, always the perfectionist, still thought his team didn’t play their best game.
“We didn’t play very well. Too many execution mistakes and that comes back to practice. We really need to practice,” Bowling said “The kids compete, but if we want to get to where we need to be, we have to clean up the mental mistakes.”
Still, while Bowling always strives for perfection, even he had to admit how impressed he was of his team’s ability to win games against stiff competition despite numerous injuries.
“That’s what makes Hatton special,.” Bowling said. “It’s a next man up mentality and the next man up has been good. It’s a fun group and they continue to find ways to get things done.”
