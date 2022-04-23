CHILDERSBURG – East Lawrence saw it’s 2022 playoff run come to an early end Friday in a first round loss to Childersburg.
The Eagles were swept 2-0 (15-8, 11-1) by the Tigers in the best two of three series.
Mistakes plagued East Lawrence in both games as they gave up 13 unearned runs between the two.
“I’m not sure what was going on because I don’t think the moment was too big for us,” said head coach Tanner Reed. “If we make those plays, maybe things turn out differently. But, that’s just the game of baseball. There’s ups and downs and tonight we were on the down end of it.”
East Lawrence had a hot start, grabbing a 5-0 lead in the first inning of game one. However, the energy evaporated with Childersburg’s late comeback win in game one and was gone completely in game two.
“It was tough to handle in game one,” Reed said. “We came out and fought early in game two, but it just kind of got away from us. The guys played hard, but it was a baseball game we could never get a hold of.”
Despite the loss, there were positives to take from the season. In his first as head coach, Reed led the Eagles to a 16-12 record, their first playoff berth since 2019 and had them as high as No. 2 in the state during the season.
“I think this season was a big stepping stone for the program,” Reed said. “The seniors this year set the standard and hopefully this taste of the playoffs will help us carry on and build for the future.”
--
Childersburg 15, East Lawrence 8
The Eagles exploded out of the gate during game one Friday night.
Coleman Garner and Preston Hood combined for three RBIs, and then Carson Posey blasted a two-run homer to give East Lawrence an early 5-0 lead.
Childersburg came back, however, scoring six runs in the third and fourth innings and then blowing the game open with nine in the sixth.
Mistakes costed the Eagles as they walked nine batters and hit four more as well as committing four errors. Only seven of the Tigers’ 15 runs were earned.
Hood and Posey led the Eagles with two hits and two RBIs each, while Dawson Terry and Braelyn Murphy had two hits.
--
Childersburg 11, East Lawrence 1
After two scoreless innings, Childersburg exploded, scoring six runs in the third and fourth innings.
The Eagles struggled again with mistakes, walking 12 batters and giving up five unearned runs.
Lucas Filyaw led the team with a hit and an RBI.
