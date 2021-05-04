Lawrence County falls in first round area game

Softball is a seven-inning game, but sometimes it comes down to one play.
Monday night in particular, the game came down to one pitch.
The Lawrence County Red Devils took on Russellville in game one of the Class 5A area 15 tournaments.
The Red Devils outplayed the Tigers for the majority of the game, outhitting them 8-3. However, after a hit and two free bases in the third inning, Russellville knocked over a grand slam.
The hit proved to be the ultimate difference as they went on to win 5-3.
“They had three hits and we had eight,” said Lawrence County head coach Courtney Lovelady. “When you see that you think that we really should have won this game.”
Lawrence County did their best to climb back in the game. The Red Devils answered with two runs off an RBI double and an RBI single from Sadie Thompson. Anna Clare Hutto would single to drive in another run in the fifth, cutting the lead to 5-3.
Despite their hits though, the Red Devils could never reclaim the lead.
“We didn’t help ourselves on the bases too much,” Lovelady said. “I thought we had some chances to score that we just didn’t take advantage of.”
The Red Devils were short staffed in pitching, missing two of their three pitchers. That left Trinity Britnell to pitch the complete game in the circle, where she allowed just three hits and struck out seven, but also walked four. All five of her runs allowed came off home runs.
Lovelady says she hopes to be back at full strength when they return to action, which will most likely be Wednesday due to weather concerns.
AB McKay led the team with three hits and scored two runs. Rylie Terry finished with two hits and an RBI.
With the loss, Lawrence County is forced into a win or go home situation in the area tournament. They must now win two in a row to advance to the regional tournament.
But despite their backs being against the wall, Lovelady says she isn’t concerned.
“I have no doubt they’ll come out here ready to go,” she said. “I’ll pick these girls every game, I have that faith in them.”
