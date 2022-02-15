Lawrence County takes revenge on East Limestone, advances to Wallace for first time in five years

MOULTON – The Lawrence County Red Devils were determined that history was not going to repeat itself.
Just a year prior, the Red Devils saw a magical 20 plus win season come to an end early with a subregional loss to East Limestone. Fast forward a year later, facing the same opponent, in the same postseason round and in the same building, Lawrence County made sure to write a new chapter, defeating the Indians 54-42.
“We definitely were on a mission,” said Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr. “You never want to focus too much on last year, but we knew this was an opportunity for redemption.”
Lawrence County senior Anna Clare Hutto also didn’t sugarcoat the meaning of the win.
“We’ve been preparing for this all year,” Hutto said. “East Limestone has been kind of a thorn in our side, so we said we were going to take it out tonight.”
The first two and half quarters Monday were about as tight as could be. The game was tied 10-10 after the end and East Limestone led just 21-19 at halftime.
But midway through the third quarter, with the Indians clinging to a one point lead, Lawrence County found another gear. The Red Devils exploded on an 8-0 run to end the third quarter, and added another seven straight to start the fourth to effectively seal the win.
“They wanted it,” Orr said. “That’s what it looks like when a group a girl just wants something so bad. They refused to be denied.”
Hutto led the Red Devils in scoring with 18 points, while Savannah Williams finished with 15. East Limestone’s Taylor Farrar led all scorers with 22 points.
With the win Lawrence County advances to the 5A Regional tournament, where they will play at Wallace State on Saturday Feb. 19 at 12 pm. It will be the Red Devils first trip to Wallace since 2017.
The trip will be the first for both Orr and Hutto, who both echoed each other when saying what it meant for them and the program.
“This has been a goal of mine forever,” Hutto said. “Getting back to Wallace is huge for our program.”
“I’m in shock. I’ve never experienced this as a coach,” Orr said. “I’m so happy for the program. I feel like we’re finally building it back to the way it used to be.”
