SHEFFIELD — Sheffield quarterback Jaylen Jones was relieved to find the end zone late after he and his teammates slipped up and down the rainy field at Walton R. Wright Stadium on Friday.
Early in the fourth quarter, with his team holding on to a touchdown-lead, Jones burst through the line and down the right sideline for a 44-yard score, helping the Bulldogs push past R.A. Hubbard 27-12.
“Been slipping all day, had to find a way,” Jones said.
However, the turning point for Sheffield came late in the second quarter. Jones found junior receiver Devin Doss for 25 yards deep into the Chiefs’ territory, and Doss leaped over a R.A. Hubbard to make the catch.
A few plays later, as time expired in the half, Jones found Doss again — another grab over a defender — in the right corner of the end zone to take the lead before heading to the locker room.
“I told them to keep it together the first half, we were going to try to make something happen in the second half,” Jones. “‘Let’s go.’”
The Bulldogs took the ground in the second half, scoring on a short run by Jamarion Adams before Jones' late run that put the game away.
Sophomore running back Derrick Hood finished with 67 yards and a touchdown. Jones, who had the lone touchdown pass, did most of his work on the ground, running for 138 yards and a score.
Sheffield head coach David Hufstedler said his players bought into the adjustments made at halftime, especially on defense
The Bulldogs held the Chiefs scoreless over the final two quarters, with help from players like sophomore tackle Joseph Walters, who had a sack and a tackle for loss — and Jatavian Carroll, who had an interception in the second half.
“Once we made a few adjustments and tweaked some things, our guys were able to play a little bit faster,” Hufstedler said.
And as far as players like Doss and Jones on offense, Hufstedler said he’s seen big plays and leadership from those two for years.
“I kid about it all the time, I feel like he’s been here eight, nine years, he’s been here forever,” "Hufstedler said of Jones. “This is not the first time he’s played in big games. … So nothing is really going to shock him."
On the other side, R.A. Hubbard coach Mac Hampton said he saw his team fight, but there is plenty to correct. Hampton explained that he has several players on offense and defense that are young, some of which have never played football before.
He liked how his team was able to compete with a team like Sheffield. The 2A Bulldogs are deeper than many of the teams the Chiefs will face this season, Hampton said.
“We made some mistakes, (but) they had to play to beat us, we just didn't roll over,” Hampton said. I hope my guys take the bitter stuff, as well as the sweet stuff, and correct it next week.”
As far as being able to actually play a game after months of unknown, Hufstedler said around three months ago, he wasn’t sure what to think about the season. Hampton said every day since June 1 when workouts began, he drove home wondering what’s going to happen in the next 24 hours.
Nevertheless, despite a few rain showers that subsided by halftime, a game was held without any problems.
“Scoreboard says that we won, but both teams won, getting to play tonight,” Hufstedler said. “(It) was a big deal.”
