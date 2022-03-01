HATTON – Another year, another softball season and Hatton’s Bradyn Mitchell is still the star of the show.
Monday, the junior showed why she’s one of the best players in the state, hitting for the cycle to lead Hatton to an 11-1 win over East Lawrence.
“That’s just Bradyn being Bradyn,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling.
Mitchell started the day with a first inning triple before adding a double in the second and a single in the fourth. She finished the cycle with a three-run homer in the fifth.
“It feels like a really big accomplishment,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been trying to hit it for a while. (Former Hatton star) Emma Latham has hit it before. Keeping up with her is something that drives me every day.”
Mitchell has been a varsity player for the Hornets since the seventh grade. Since them she’s gone from being a rotational pitcher to being the Hornets’ biggest star.
“She’s an All-State player, and has been one of the key cogs in this program for the past three years,” Bowling said. “She’s a great hitter and when she decides she wants it hit the middle of the field, you’re going to see her do a lot of great things. Any time someone hits for the cycle it’s impressive.”
Mitchell also picked up the win in the circle, allowing four hits, one run and striking out three in four innings.
East Lawrence got on the board first as Cam Langley drove in Maddie Treadway with an RBI triple in the top of the first inning.
However, it didn’t take long for Hatton to get its bats going.
The Hornets scored four runs in the first three innings, before exploding for seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In addition to Mitchell’s four hits and four RBIs, Kailyn Quails added two hits and three RBIs. Ashlyn Potter and Katie Dawson each had two hits, while Potter added an RBI. The Hornets had 15 hits as a team.
“I’m pretty excited,” Bowling said of his team’s offensive output. “We haven’t even practiced yet, we’ve only played. Hopefully one of these days we’ll get to practice with our full team, but hats off to these girls for playing at such a high level regardless.”
Langley led East Lawrence with a hit and an RBI. Spears, Emma Coan and Brooklyn Letson each added a hit.
