Spears signs with Columbia State community college

CADDO - Tori Spears is headed to Columbia State.
The East Lawrence senior inked her letter of intent last week to play softball at Columbia State community college out of Columbia, Tennessee.
Spears was almost at a loss of words when talking of the opportunity to move on to the next level.
“I can’t even think of the right words to say,” Spears said. “I’m very blessed to have this opportunity.”
Spears said the campus and coaches were what stood out to her.
As excited as Spears is to join Columbia State, the Chargers were just as happy to be getting her.
“Her work ethic was the big thing that drew us to her. She’s a good kid, easy to talk to, always willing to put in the extra work,” said Columbia State head softball coach Lori Lindsey. “I think she’s a perfect fit for us and our program. We love lefty pitchers and I think she will bring a lot of talent to our team with the way she hits, pitches and plays the field. She’s got a lot of good qualities we look for.”
