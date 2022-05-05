Umpire Bruno Black calls it a career

MOULTON – Don “Bruno” Black became a little emotional as he recalled the events that ended his goal to become a professional baseball player.
“We were a poor family,” the youngest of three children born to Raymond and Rosalie Black recalled as he leaned against a backstop at H.A. Alexander Park.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were interested in his talents as a left-handed pitcher during tryouts in Atlanta in 1961. The organization wanted him to sign a contract, but they didn’t want to guarantee him the $20,000 signing bonus he sought.
Black said he was good enough to play in the major leagues, but opted to put behind his run at professional baseball “because my family needed me at home.”
The 79-year-old Athens High graduate was as emotional as he talked about his 45-year journey as a Dixie Youth Baseball umpire that came to an end Thursday when he took the field for the last time.
“It’s time,” he said as former players, coaches and colleagues wished him well and said congratulations.
Black said a heart attack, four bypass surgeries and knee replacement surgery forced him off the diamond.
“I wanted to get out while I could still do it and do it good,” he said.
Tim Metzger, who is Dixie Youth umpire coordinator for District 11, said Black is one of the best in the business.
“This is a tough job and I’ve known him for about 25 years,” Metzger said. “When it comes to doing things right and working with young umpires, he’s the best.”
Black’s grandson, Cain Byars, was one of the two officials who called Black’s final game with him. As he has during his decorated career, Black didn’t cut his grandson any slack as Byars was a few steps out of position during a play at second base.
“He got me,” Byars said as he returned to his position behind third base. “It’s a lot of pressure being on the field with him, but I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world.”
Black and his grandson, who is a senior at Lawrence County High, called their first game together last year during an 8U All-Star tournament in Moulton.
“He knows everything about the game, so there was a lot of teaching when it was over,” Byars recalled, adding that “if you want to be the best you have to learn from the best.”
Chris Bowling, who was the second umpire on the field during Black’s final game, described Black as the “gold standard” for Dixie Youth umpires. In addition to working games with him as an umpire, Bowling has also been a player and coach on the field during Black’s career.
“I loved him as a player and coach because he controlled the game and was in command,” he said. “Whether you agreed or disagreed, he was consistent and explained something if you didn’t understand the rules.”
Black was a prep superstar at two high schools in Limestone County. He was also a youth league all-star when he played for the Piney Chapel Chicks in the Elkmont community. As an eighth-grader, he was a starter on the Red Devil baseball and football teams. In the spring of his junior year, however, Black transferred to Athens High “because I wanted to play against better baseball competition.”
Colleges offered scholarships after he graduated from Athens in 1961, but Black accepted an invitation to the Dodgers camp where he competed against mostly college players.
“I was a lefty and I had a wicked curveball and slider,” he said.
For three days at the camp, Black said the Dodgers tried to sign him, but the contract included “no signature bonus.” He said he was familiar with other players who signed without guaranteed money and were cut and “sent home with nothing, especially if they got hurt.”
Scouts with the Dodger organization came to Athens after the camp and Black said his high school coach, Brownie Nelson, told him to ask for $20,000. He said he sought the signing bonus “because my father was in bad health and I needed to provide support for him and my mother. I got a job after I didn’t get a contract.”
Black worked briefly at Athens Electric before landing a job with 3M in Decatur in 1962. He said he played semi-professional baseball with a couple of teams and once pitched two no-hitters in the same week.
Black’s career as a Dixie Youth umpire took off when he moved to Lawrence County with his wife, Ann, in 1978.
“Back then, they had one paid umpire on the field, so I came out of the stands and called for free,” he said.
Black estimates that he’s called more than 10,000 youth league games and has been involved with the Dixie Youth World Series for 30 years. He’s been an umpire at 18 Dixie Youth state tournaments and was a high school official for 35 years. Black called five state championship baseball games and one for softball.
Last month, the Alabama High School Athletic Association honored him for his service. Black is the only member of the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame to be inducted as an official.
Although he’s no longer on the field, colleagues said he’ll still be the standard for Dixie Youth umpires, especially in Moulton, where Black said he’ll continue to attend games as a spectator.
“To be a good umpire, you have to dress appropriately, know the rules and be on top of plays when it means hustling,” he said. “You have to get along with the fans and enjoy the game with the kids. I never forgot that it was about the kids and not me.”
