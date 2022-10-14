The Hatton Hornets are the Class 2A Area 15 champions.
The Hornets defeated Sheffield 3-0 and Lexington 3-0 Thursday to win the prestigious honor.
In the first game the Hornets smacked Sheffield, punching their ticket to the regional tournament next week.
"This is a big deal. One of our goals every year is to get to the regional tournament," said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle. "I told our girls before the game that this may not be a tough matchup but it means a lot. This punches our ticket."
"I think putting ourselves in a favorable matchup for the chance to get to regionals is a testament to what these girls did this season."
Hatton then defeated Lexington for the third time this season to win the area championship. The Hornets will now enter the 2A regional next week as the one seed from Area 15.
"We always want to go as the one," Speegle said. "I don't think it makes much of a difference, because looking ahead we have tough games no matter what. But it's a confidence booster."
Hatton will play in the 2A regional Thursday at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville. The Hornets' first game will be against Winston County at 11:30 am.
After a Final Four appearance last year, Hatton's goal all year has been to go even further, to the 2A state finals. Speegle believes her team is ready to make that run.
"I really do think we're ready," she said. "I think if we stay positive, really work together and be all in, I think we'll get there."
