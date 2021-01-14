Hatton boys make first state basketball poll since 2009

Hatton boys basketball team, for the first time in more than a decade, is in the state rankings.
The Hornets (9-4) are eighth in Class 2A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.
Hatton was last in the boys poll at the end of the 2008-09 season. Before that season, the Hornets hadn't been ranked since 2003-04 when they reached as high as No. 2.
The full rankings are below:
GIRLS
Class 7A
1. Hoover (19-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (21-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (19-2)
4. Foley (14-3)
5. Theodore (18-3)
6. Spain Park (17-6)
7. Auburn (11-3)
8. Sparkman (14-7)
9. Gadsden City (13-4)
Others nominated: Austin (8-8), Dothan (8-4), James Clemens (8-10), Thompson (14-4).
--
Class 6A
1. Hazel Green (21-1)
2. Eufaula (15-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (12-5)
4. Athens (10-1)
5. Buckhorn (14-2)
6. Hartselle (11-2)
7. Northridge (13-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (17-3)
9. Oxford (15-4)
10. Carver-Montgomery (5-3)
Others nominated: Chelsea (14-5), Cullman (12-7), Madison Aca. (6-8), McAdory (10-10), Muscle Shoals (6-7), Opelika (5-7), Scottsboro (10-3).
--
Class 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (7-2)
2. Pleasant Grove (17-4)
3. Charles Henderson (7-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (12-4)
5. Selma (3-1)
6. Jemison-Huntsville (7-5)
7. LeFlore (11-5)
8. Lee-Huntsville (6-7)
9. Guntersville (11-4)
10. Lawrence Co. (12-2)
Others nominated: East Limestone (8-9), Fairfield (9-6), Marbury (7-5), Ramsay (8-10).
--
Class 4A
1. Priceville (15-5)
2. Anniston (11-3)
3. Rogers (16-5)
4. Deshler (13-7)
5. Jackson (12-2)
6. Williamson (9-2)
7. Handley (10-8)
8. Oneonta (11-5)
9. St. James (10-5)
10. New Hope (7-5)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (14-4), Geneva (9-6), North Jackson (6-6).
--
Class 3A
1. Montgomery Aca. (14-2)
2. Susan Moore (20-2)
3. Prattville Chr. (17-2)
4. T.R. Miller (8-1)
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-1)
6. Lauderdale Co. (11-3)
7. Winfield (15-2)
8. Trinity (12-3)
9. Phil Campbell (16-5)
10. Plainview (18-5)
Others nominated: Collinsville (15-4), Elkmont (10-5), Ohatchee (6-3), Sylvania (15-5).
--
Class 2A
1. Pisgah (12-5)
2. Spring Garden (18-2)
3. Midfield (12-4)
4. G.W. Long (8-0)
5. Geneva Co. (11-5)
6. Hatton (13-2)
7. Cold Springs (12-5)
8. Ider (15-7)
9. Sand Rock (12-7)
10. Falkville (16-5)
--
Class 1A
1. Skyline (17-5)
2. Samson (14-2)
3. Winterboro (9-0)
4. Loachapoka (7-7)
5. Coosa Chr. (15-2)
6. Marion Co. (14-7)
7. Florala (7-6)
8. Pleasant Home (6-3)
9. Lindsay Lane (10-4)
10. R.A. Hubbard (5-2)
Others nominated: Covenant Chr. (6-1), Vina (7-5).
--
BOYS
Class 7A
1. Fairhope (18-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (19-2)
3. Spain Park (19-2)
4. Hoover (14-5)
5. Sparkman (10-4)
6. Huntsville (13-4)
7. Gadsden City (14-8)
8. James Clemens (11-5)
9. Thompson (10-7)
10. Austin (6-6)
Others nominated: Albertville (14-4), Baker (10-6), Dothan (8-8), Enterprise (13-4), Florence (7-5), Oak Mountain (13-7).
--
Class 6A
1. Huffman (9-2)
2. Pinson Valley (11-2)
3. Shades Valley (8-3)
4. Eufaula (16-3)
5. Hartselle (16-2)
6. Mountain Brook (16-6)
7. Calera (11-6)
8. Oxford (16-2)
9. Spanish Fort (14-3)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-3)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (14-6), Clay-Chalkville (10-4), Cullman (9-5), Decatur (11-10), Minor (12-6), Muscle Shoals (6-4), Robertsdale (16-5), Scottsboro (13-3), Valley (8-2).
--
Class 5A
1. Ramsay (13-5)
2. Pleasant Grove (12-4)
3. Parker (8-3)
4. Center Point (5-2)
5. Lee-Huntsville (4-1)
6. Sylacauga (11-1)
7. Talladega (9-2)
8. LeFlore (6-5)
9. West Point (13-5)
10. Guntersville (12-3)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (9-4), Carroll-Ozark (14-8), Charles Henderson (14-7), Douglas (12-5), Faith-Mobile (7-6), Greenville (9-7), Lawrence Co. (9-5), Russellville (9-4), Selma (3-2).
Class 4A
1. Williamson (17-2)
2. White Plains (11-3)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (12-3)
4. Anniston (12-3)
5. Good Hope (13-4)
6. Dallas Co. (7-1)
7. St. Michael (12-7)
8. Brooks (10-5)
9. Hamilton (12-7)
10. West Morgan (6-7)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-5), Haleyville (15-5), West Limestone (7-8).
--
Class 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-3)
2. Fyffe (12-4)
3. Cottage Hill (13-1)
4. Plainview (19-3)
5. Mobile Chr. (13-4)
6. Opp (11-0)
7. Chickasaw (9-2)
8. Pike Co. (2-1)
9. Piedmont (5-5)
10. Elkmont (11-4)
Others nominated: Clements (10-6), Danville (9-6), Geraldine (12-3), Lauderdale Co. (12-4), Providence Chr. (10-3), Wicksburg (13-5), Winfield (13-8).
--
Class 2A
1. Midfield (14-5)
2. Calhoun (8-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (13-4)
4. Clarke Co. (16-3)
5. Section (11-7)
6. Geneva Co. (11-2)
7. Sand Rock (14-3)
8. Hatton (9-4)
9. Spring Garden (12-5)
10. Lanett (7-2)
Others nominated: Red Bay (7-5), Westbrook Chr. (11-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (8-3).
--
Class 1A
1. Skyline (13-4)
2. Decatur Heritage (6-7)
3. Covenant Chr. (12-2)
4. Florala (15-3)
5. Brantley (7-0)
6. Pickens Co. (5-2)
7. Ragland (13-4)
8. Autaugaville (9-0)
9. Belgreen (13-2)
10. Jacksonville Chr. (9-4)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (6-4), Woodville (8-4).
