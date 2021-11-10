Potter signs with Calhoun

Hatton's storied softball program added another college signee last week when senior Ashlyn Potter inked her letter of intent to play softball at Calhoun community college.
"I'm very excited because not many people get this opportunity. It's a blessing," Potter said. "I liked Calhoun because it's close to home and also I love the coaches."
Potter makes 10 Hornets that have signed to play softball at the next level since Denton Bowling took over as head coach in 2017.
That list includes Mallory Lane, Emma Latham, Katelyn Williams, Ashley Berryman, Whitlee Flannigan, Olivia Sarley, Chloe Lovelady, Laney Jeffreys and Bailey Dawson.
Potter is excited to continue that trend.
"It's very special," Potter said. "To be grouped in with all these talented players, it's a blessing."
As for what Calhoun will be getting out of Potter, Bowling believes they will be getting a great player capable of donning many hats.
"She's a role player, but in the best sense. She's pitched, she's played first, third, in the outfield and you can't keep her bat out of the lineup," Bowling said. "From the moment she stepped into the program she has bought into what we've done. Anything we've asked her to do she's done and done it at a high level."
