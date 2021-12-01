Lawrence County comes up short to Decatur Heritage at home

MOULTON – In a back and forth whirlwind of a game, the Decatur Heritage girls came from behind Tuesday to knock off Lawrence County on the road.
Lawrence County led 10-0 early in the game and 31-27 at halftime, but the Eagles mounted a second half comeback to win 64-59.
“Man I’m excited. I was jumping up and down just because of how happy I am for these girls,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Johnny Jones. “We’ve lost a couple of close games to bigger schools, so to finally get a win over one, that’s big for the girls.”
Lawrence County came out on fire, scoring the first 10 points, but Decatur Heritage was able to fight back thanks to three three pointers from Sheryl Garner and Bri Tyson. The game was tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Lawrence County built a four point lead by halftime, and led by six midway through the third quarter. They were outscored, however, 11-5 to end the third as Decatur Heritage took a lead they would never give back.
Depth and fatigue could have played an issue for the Red Devils, but head coach K.C. wasn’t going to use that as an excuse.
“I think there was a lack of intensity on our part,” Orr said. “I don’t think it was as much fatigue as it was not coming out with our best in the second half.”
Decatur Heritage pushed their lead all the way to 58-50 in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively we had let downs right there at the end of the third, beginning of the fourth,” Orr said. “We can’t let their shooters drive in the lane and get open looks. We also can’t give up rebound after rebound.”
The Red Devils did their best to make it a game. A 9-4 run cut the lead to 62-59 and gave them a chance to tie with 16 seconds left. Their shot would fall short though, sealing the win for the Eagles.
“We just kept competing,” Jones said of the win. “Even when we got down early, the girls didn’t flinch. We started making some layups, we hit our free throws and we were able to pull out the win.”
Alex Jackson and Genie McGhee each had 13 points to lead Decatur Heritage. Josie Montgomery had 11 for Lawrence County, while Ava Boyll and Savannah Williams each finished with 10.
--
Decatur Heritage boys 66, Lawrence County 44
After a tight first quarter, Lawrence County fell behind in the second and never could catch up.
Decatur Heritage won by just two points in their season opening win over Addison on Monday,, but managed to win 66-46 Tuesday night.
Brayden Kyle led the Eagles with a double double, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Bryant Pitts had 20 points. Alandis Johnson led Lawrence County with nine.
