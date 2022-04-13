Prep baseball roundup: Hatton, East Lawrence dominant in wins

Hatton scored 12 runs in the first inning in a dominant win over Vina this past weekend.
Braden Stafford doubled and had four RBIs for the Hornets, while Parker Huff added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Nate Latham had two hits and one RBI and Micah Harville had one hit and one RBI.
Calob Miley pitched an inning to earn the win, allowing one unearned run while striking out one.
--
East Lawrence 19, Vinemont 4
East Lawrence’s offense erupted for 11 runs in the third inning as the Eagles rolled past Vinemont 19-4 on Friday.
East Lawrence scored three runs in the first inning and five more in the second before Vinemont trimmed the lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the second. The Eagles put the game out of reach and closed the victory out in five innings.
Lucas Filyaw led East Lawrence with three hits and three RBIs. Coleman Garner added a pair of hits and three RBIs, while Preston Hood had a hit and four RBIs. Blake Strickland had one hit and three RBIs and Dawson Terry had three hits and one RBI.
Carson Posey and Braylon Murphy had one hit and two RBIs each. Lane Smith pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts.
--
East Lawrence 6, Danville 5
Carson Posey and Trey Rikard both doubled and drove in two runs for East Lawrence (12-8). Danville (7-11) got a triple from Carson Cox and a double from Zeb Hensley.
--
Decatur Heritage 18, Hatton 15
Nash Rippen went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, one grand slam, and eight RBIs for Decatur Heritage.
Bryant Sparkman had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, and Bo Solley homered and drove in two runs. Cole O’Brien had two hits and three RBIs. Solley pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win.
Braden Stafford homered, singled and drove in three runs for Hatton. Will Steadman had three hits and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Owen Brackin added two hits and two RBIs. Parker Huff had three singles and drove in one run.
--
West Point 7, Lawrence County 2
A seven run barrage in the fifth and sixth innings doomed Lawrence County in a loss to West Point.
The Red Devils out hit the Warriors, with seven different players all picking up hits. However, they were only able to turn the hits into two runs.
Luke LouAllen led the team with a hit and an RBI.
--
Whitesburg Christian 7, Hatton 1
Luke Holbrook struck 16 while holding Hatton (9-11) to just three hits. Bryson Jeffreys drove in Hatton’s run.
