The R.A. Hubbard and Lawrence County track teams had some big days this past weekend as several Red Devil and Chief stars placed high in evenys and qualified for the state track meet.
For Lawrence County, sisters Taylor and Savannah Williams, as well as Katie May Coan dominated at the 5A norths sectional in Guntersville . The trio finished top three in the 800 meter run (T.Williams, S. Williams, Coan), the 1600 meter run (S. Williams, T. Williams, Coan) and the 3200 meter run (T.Williams, Coan, S. Williams).
Adi Proctor, skye Letson and Jessy Lovelace finished 7th, 8th and 9th in the long jump finals, while Letson finished third in the triple jump.
Lawrence Coutny also finished first place in the girl 4x600 meter relay race with a time of 10:25:22.
In the 400 meter dash, Candace Terry placed 4th, olivia Marsh 5th and Stella McDonald 7th.
On the boys side, Steele Joiner placed 3rd in the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run. Dallan Montgomery placed sixth in the shotput.
R.A. Hubbard competed in the 1A sectional that took place at Winfield.
In the boys 100 meter dash Tyran Murphy placed 3rd, while DJ Wiggins placed 5th.
The boys 4x100 team consisting of Murphy, Wiggins, Quintez McCoy and Keyondric Cobb finished in first place at sectionals with a time of 46.31.
In the shotput Montavious Orr placed 4th.
On the girl’s side, Eva Armstead finished 1st in the 100 meter dash, while Honesty Lee placed 3rd and Makiyi Wiggins 5th.
Armstead also finished 1st in the 200 meter dash and 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles.
Honesty Lee finished 1st in the 400 meter dash, while Wiggins finished 3rd in the 200 meter dash, 5th in the 100 meter hurdle and 3rd in the 300 meet hurdle.
The runners that qualified for the state meet will compete at Cullman High School this Fiday and Saturday on April 30 and May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.