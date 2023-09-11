Player of the week

Quarterback Brylan White took a snap last Friday.

Brylan White has been chosen as the Moulton Advertiser’s Player of the Week for his role in the game versus Region 7 opponent Rogers last Friday.

The former center-turned-quarterback put up a three touchdown pass effort despite the 36-28, loss at home.

