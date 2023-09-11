Brylan White has been chosen as the Moulton Advertiser’s Player of the Week for his role in the game versus Region 7 opponent Rogers last Friday.
The former center-turned-quarterback put up a three touchdown pass effort despite the 36-28, loss at home.
He started his second varsity game off slow with an interception on the first drive but made a comeback in the second quarter. White threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Keshaun Kingston to finish off a 35-yard drive early in the second.
Then, later in the quarter, he chose Brandon Williams to be the target of a 30-yard touchdown pass. The first time the Eagles would take the lead.
His last touchdown came out of halftime as White connected with Williams again to cap off a 70-yard drive. East Lawrence took the lead again but couldn’t make the final stop and lost by a score.
This week will be a true test of grit for the new quarterback as the Eagles take on region opponent Deshler.
