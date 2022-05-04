East Lawrence wins first area title since early 2000s

CADDO – It’s been a long time since East Lawrence has claimed area gold.
How long? Long enough that nobody can pinpoint an exact year, only that the Eagles’ last area championship took place in the early 2000s.
Suffice it to say, Wednesday’s 18-8 win over Danville was a huge milestone for East Lawrence softball.
“This is very big for our program,” said East Lawrence head coach John Smith, who is in his second stint with the Eagles. “We have seven seniors who have all played since the seventh grade. They’ve led us all the way through this season and I’m very proud of them.”
At first it seemed like the win would come easy as the Eagles raced to a 9-0 lead after the first two innings. But Danville wasn’t going without a fight.
The Hawks roared back scoring seven in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 9-8.
Drama struck in the fourth inning as well. Aubrey Reed blasted a three-run homer that seemingly tied the game 9-9. However, a Danville runner would miss touching home plate, keeping the Eagles in the lead. East Lawrence would throw out a tying run at home to then end the inning.
After that, Smith turned to his seniors to seal the win.
“That was it right there,” Smith said. “They started talking everybody up in the huddle and then went out and got the job done.”
The Eagle scored seven fourth inning runs, capped by a grand slam from Camryn Langley. They added two more in the fifth to end the game in five innings.
Langley led the team with three hits and six RBIs. Brooklyn Letson had three hits, while Kensley Bowling finished with two hits and five RBIs. Reed led Danville with three hits and four RBIs.
Despite the loss, Danville head coach Christy Ferguson was in high spirits after the game. Her team punched its ticket to regionals earlier in the day with an 11-6 win over Phil Campbell, then showed resiliency in the loss to East Lawrence.
“I took a lot from this game. We grew as a team today in this area tournament,” Ferguson said. “We came back, overcame some injuries and had some people step up that hadn’t before. Kudos to East Lawrence, they have seven seniors and we’re a very young team. Hopefully, we can take the momentum from this year into the regional tournament”
Both teams qualified for the 3A regional tournament, which will begin next week in Florence at the sportsplex.
For now, though, East Lawrence, and its seven seniors, are going to enjoy the program’s biggest win in quite some time.
“This is very amazing. I knew coming into this year that winning the area was a big goal of ours,” said senior Tori Spears. “I knew we could do it and I was just hoping we could pull together as a team and do it and we did. I’m so thankful for this team.”
