Biggest takeaways from county basketball so far

Basketball season is in full swing across Lawrence County.
The three county schools have all got more than a few games under their belts just a few weeks into the season. I’ve been fortunate enough to see all three schools and all six teams play.
Here are my biggest takeaways so far:
Boys basketball
Lawrence County is still growing and learning
There’s a lot of new faces on the Red Devils team this year and the youth has shown so far in a tough schedule of games to open the season.
There’s always talent at Lawrence County, however, and as the team continues to grow and learn, they will continue to get better.
Player to watch: Braylon Dame
Don’t sleep on the East Lawrence Eagles
I feel like the Eagles are going to be the kind of team that flies under the radar this season in North Alabama.
Maybe that’s just the way they like it.
So far East Lawrence holds a 4-1 record. The team is well coached and has a balanced roster.
How they handled the 4A competition will be crucial, but it wouldn’t surprise me at the end of the year to see them with one of the best records around.
Player to watch: Coleman Garner
Can Hatton make another run?
Two years ago the Hatton Hornets made a magical run to the Final Four? Could a similar run happen again.
It’s certainly too early to say, but it’s always fun to think about.
The Hornets definitely have a talented roster. Leading scorer Kahne Little is back, as is Braden Stafford and Briley Kerby among others. Then you had in the new additions from R.A. Hubbard, twins Kyle and Myle Hampton, Lamarcus Almon.
The road to the Final Four will be a lot tougher this year than it was in 2020, but it will be fun to see how this roster performs as they continue to gel together.
Player to watch: Kahne Little
Girls basketball
Lawrence County is eyeing another trip to Wallace.
Back-to-back trips to Wallace State for the Regional Tournament is certainly in the cards for the Red Devils this year.
In fact, it should be expected.
K.C. Orr, now in his fifth season, continues to put together strong teams and this year’s team is no different.
Player to watch: Savannah Williams
Not the same for East Lawrence
If the first few weeks of the season are any indication, this isn’t the same East Lawrence team.
The Eagles have been much improved under first year head coach Lacrissa Martin.
They’re still young and have a lot of growing to do, but they’re scrappy and will be in a lot of ball games this season.
Player to watch: Hannah Hill
Expectations still high for Hatton
Erika Little may be in her first season as head coach, but the expectation is still for this team to reach the Final Four.
Little knows that and has embraced it.
It will take some time for this team to truly hit its stride as players and coaches get more familiar with each other. But this team definitely has the talent to make a run.
Player to watch: Kailyn Quails
