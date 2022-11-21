Little excited for rare opportunity

HATTON - Erika Little admits the opportunity she has is not one that every coach gets.
HATTON - Erika Little admits the opportunity she has is not one that every coach gets.
Little is in her first season as head coach of the Hatton girls basketball team, a program she inherited from previous head coach Chasta Chamness in the spring.
However, unlike most first year head coaches, Little took over a program with unparalleled success in recent years. In the past four years the Hornets have finished in the Sweet 16 or higher each year. Twice they reached the Elite Eight and once they reached the state finals.
Hatton also returns several seniors and starters from last year's Elite Eight team.
All in all, not your typical first year team.
"I definitely do feel a lot more pressure," Little said. "But it's also very exciting, because I know what this team is capable of. I feel like I have an opportunity that not a lot of coaches get."
While Little was being groomed to be the future head coach of the Hornets, she didn't expect it to happen so soon.
"I knew there would be a possibility in the future, but I never expected it to be this year," Little said. "I'm very honored and blessed that coach Chamness not only picked me, but felt I was ready to take over now."
"I've learned a lot from coaching next to Chasta," she added. "Especially how to handle the behind the scenes stuff. She's one of the most organized people I've ever been around."
Despite all she's learned from Chamness, Little said there's a lot of differences between the two as coaches.
"I'm a little more run'n'gun than she is," Little said. "I want to speed the game up and apply pressure. I believe defense wins games."
Because of this, Little said there's been a learning curve, even though she's coached the girls before.
"I coached most of them in seventh grade, but now they're having to adapt to my style," she said. "I think they're doing a great job."
Little may be a first year head coach, but don;t tell her that.
"I fully believe this team has what it takes to get to Birmingham and I think anything less would be disappointing," she said. "This is a very good team and I have high expectations. They're aware of that and they've embraced it."
