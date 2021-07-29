Eagles searching for identity as season nears

Going into the 2021 season the East Lawrence Eagles are coming off their best season in school history.
It’s not particularly close either.
In 2020 the Eagles finished 9-2 with a region championship, their first since 1997. It was also their first winning season since 1997.
With 18 seniors graduating from that squad, most would think the team would take a step back this year. However, thanks to some key returning starters, some talented young players and even a few new faces, there’s belief this team can achieve similar success. In fact, there’s some that believe they could have a better season.
That’s hefty expectations for first year head coach Sean Holt.
“I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen anything like it to be honest, to lose so many great players from a great team and expect to possibly be better,” Holt said. “There’s a lot of excitement, a lot of expectations, but it’s something we have to manage.”
It certainly is strange to expect so much from what will be a fairly new team.
“The weird thing is a lot of guys we’re going to be counting on this year, didn’t play last year,” he said. “They have talent and potential, but there was a whole big group of seniors ahead of them. I think I started 10 new players in the spring game.”
Of course, winning breeds expectations and their record-breaking season certainly garners plenty of excitement.
“I think the positive is that they see that it can be done,” he said. “I think prior to that there were people, even in East Lawrence, that believed that couldn’t happen. Now they know it can.”
Despite how high expectations may be, Holt doesn’t think they’re unwarranted.
“They have every right to think we have a chance to be good,” said Holt. “I just don’t want them to expect it to be given to them, nothing is given to you. We’re not the kind of team that can just walk out on the field and expect to win.”
The Eagles do face challenges. As stated before, 18 seniors were lost from last year’s team, most of whom were starters or contributing players.
“I think there’s guys here that have the potential to be as good as the guys we lost,” Holt said. “The problem we face is the lack of experience. Most of those guys started for two or three years. You just can’t replace that kind of experience.”
Holt says finding an identity will be top priority for his young team.
“These young guys don’t have the base of experience those seniors from last year had. That’s something we’ll have to build,” Holt said. “The most important thing for us is to find that identity as a team. We have talent, we have excitement, but how will it all come together.”
