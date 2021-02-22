Hubbard boys, girls advance to Sweet 16

Both the R.A. Hubbard boys and girls advanced to the Sweet 16 with impressive wins this past Saturday
Hubbard's girls advanced to the Sweet 16 of Class 1A with a dominating 46-26 victory over Vina
Alex Orr led the team with 14, while Honesty Lee had 11.
The Chiefs will travel to Meek on Monday for the first round of the regional tournament.
The Chiefs advanced to the regional round when a big win over Phillips. It's their first trip to the Sweet 16 since advancing to the Final Four in 2018.
Tyrus Johnson led Hubbard in scoring with 17. Trey Kellogg had nine.
Hubbard plays Pickens County on the road tonight. The last meeting between the two was 2018 when the Chiefs defeated the Tornados in the subregionals
