East Lawrence looking for new football coach

The East Lawrence Eagles are in search of a new head football coach.
The search began this week when now former head coach Sean Holt stepped down from the position.
“I appreciate Coach Holt and respect his decision to step down as head coach. I wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors. They are truly great people,” said East Lawrence Principal Gaylon Parker.
Holt stepped into the head coaching role just a month prior to the 2021 season after previous head coach Bo Culver departed during the summer. Holt compiled a 3-17 record in two seasons.
Holt came to East Lawrence in 2018 as defensive coordinator. He played a key part in the Eagles’ first non losing season since 1997 in 2019 and their school best 9-2 record in 2020. In 2020 his defense gave up just an average of 13 points per game.
The Eagles will now look for their 10th head coach since the start of the century. Parker, who took over as Principal near the end of the 2021-22 school year, outlined what he will be looking for.
“We will be looking for someone who can develop our players to their fullest potential. That just doesn’t involve Friday nights,” Parker said. “We need an intense strength and conditioning program and someone who will bring stability for our kids.”
